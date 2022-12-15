The 3 Best ETFs to Buy for 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It has been a very odd year for investors. Ironically, it doesn’t matter what one is invested in, as almost all asset classes have been on the move. Bonds, currencies, equities, cryptocurrencies — it doesn’t matter! That has us wondering what are the best assets, and thus the best ETFs, to buy for 2023.

The stock market has been decimated, with the S&P 500 suffering a peak-to-trough decline of 24.5%. Bonds have had one of their worst years on record, with the 10-year Treasury logging its worst decline (down 13%) since 1900. Previously, the worst one-year decline for the 10-year was an 8% loss in 1994.

So, what are we going to do about some of these dreadful performances?

The good news is, markets generally favor the upside. A recent study showed that over the last 80 years, the S&P 500 has produced a gain about 80% of the time. Whether that’s over the last 20, 30, 40, 50 or 80 years, that observation remains true.

Accordingly, let’s look for the best ETFs to play for a rebound next year.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI)

The 60/40 portfolio — which has 60% of its funds allocated to stocks and 40% to bonds — has become extremely popular in finance. It’s become a popular way for investors to still have exposure to equities, while also gaining stability from bonds.

However, this year bonds have been very unstable. As a result, the 60/40 portfolio has had one of its worst years on record. Since 1900, the worst 10 years for the portfolio have returns ranging from down 8% to down 31%.

Of those years, just one year — 1931 — generated a loss in the following year, when it fell another 31% after falling 14% in the year before. Keep in mind, this was during the great depression. For the other nine years, the following year generated a double-digit return all but once — rallying just 5% in 1932 — while generating an average and a median return of 13% and 17%, respectively.

With the 60/40 portfolio currently down 13% year to date, odds favor a rebound in 2023.

This portfolio style is more popular within the mutual fund picks, but for investors who want a simple way to play this using the best ETFs out there, they could simply allocate 60% of their desired funds to the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), and allocate the other 40% to the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) or the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Earlier, I mentioned that the 10-year Treasury bond is set for its worst annual performance since 1900. This has been a bad year but…that bad?

Given the rapid rise of interest rates and the immense fluctuations in the US dollar, it’s no surprise that bonds haven’t been the typical safe-haven asset that investors have become accustomed too.

Investors seeking less volatility can look for different and more specific Treasury bond ETFs. However, the most popular, liquid and heavily-traded one is the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

The TLT is down “just” 27.5%, which would still make for its worst one-year performance ever. At this year’s low though, the TLT was down just over 38%.

Investors who do not feel comfortable with the TLT can always opt for a shorter-term ETF (like 7-10 year Treasuries). However, it seems like longer-dated Treasury bonds are set for a rebound next year. Thus, this exchange trade fund makes this list of best ETFs for long-term investors seeking an excellent entry point to a traditionally stable investment category.

iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

The only year that’s been worse than 2022 for the iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) was 2008. But that’s only when we’re talking about peak-to-trough declines.

In 2008, the LQD ETF fell 27.5% at the year-to-date low vs. a fall of 25.75% in 2022. However, the ETF ended the year down just 3% in 2008. So far, shares are still down more than 17% for 2022. Also, let’s keep in mind just how bad 2008 was for the global economy.

Performance aside, the LQD is just another alternative to playing a rebound in bonds for 2023. While I do prefer Treasury bonds, corporate bonds can have their place in investor portfolios as well. The driving catalysts here are two-fold.

First, the Fed has been on a rate-hiking spree all year long, which is set to taper off quite a bit in 2023. Admittedly, that’s just a forecast and that can certainly change. But as it stands, the Fed is closer to the end of its rate-hiking cycle than the beginning.

Second, fears of a global recession are both palpable and realistic. Should a recession arrive, it’s going to force investors into safe-haven assets like bonds. While Treasuries are the safest of the safe, investment grade debt may also become attractive to investors.

