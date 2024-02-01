The 3 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Invest In for Big Gains in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Just like the new year, the EV industry is getting into full swing, and buyers are getting ready for an exciting time. The fact that electric vehicle stocks are expected to grow in 2024 is a sign of a market that will do well thanks to clean energy options, new technologies and a change in the transportation industry.

This growing business is about green innovation and smart movement in general. EV companies are attracting people who want to make the world a better place while also getting good returns on their money with each new development.

Investors will move to this rich ground with the help of two engines: investment returns and good environmental management. Take a look into the exciting world of EV stocks to learn about the creative force that is making the future cleaner and more linked.

Tesla (TSLA)

As 2024 unfolds, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands at the forefront of the electric vehicle landscape. Its strong brand name, technological edge and improved production capabilities keep key financial indicators at record high levels, even though stock risks are well known.

The company’s growth is on the verge of a major turning point that could lead to significant upsides. Important changes are on their way. For example, when the much-anticipated Cybertruck comes out in late 2024, it should be a huge deal for both sales and stock value.

In a notable stride towards sustainability, Tesla has initiated the groundbreaking of its lithium refinery in Nevada. This strategic move underlines the company’s commitment to battery supply chain independence. It heralds a future of reduced production costs and enhanced efficiency. Furthermore, the Model 3’s achievement of a 5-Star Green NCAP Rating highlights Tesla’s unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship. This accolade reflects the vehicle’s superior environmental performance, reinforcing Tesla’s position as a leader in sustainable mobility.

Li Auto (LI)

The year 2024 is here, and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) has made amazing progress in the market for electric vehicles. The company delivered a record 41,030 vehicles in November 2023, which is a big jump from the previous year’s record of 4,880 vehicles. This shows that the company is growing and has a lot of promise.

More than 10,000 pre-orders show that there is a high demand for the full electric Li MEGA, which is getting more attention. This answer shows how Li Auto can become a leader in the market for electric cars.

Not only does the company’s progress show its current wins, but it will also show its future wealth. Li Auto has become a star in the market for electric vehicles. This is especially clear as 2024 draws near, thanks to the company’s progress and its plans for the market’s growth. As investors search for the best electric vehicle stocks in 2024, Li Auto must be on everyone’s list to look out for.

BYD Company (BYDDF)

BYD’s (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) dominance in the electric car industry was undisputed in 2023. Beyond the lofty three million yearly sales objective, it led worldwide new energy vehicle sales for the second year. BYD entered the top 10 worldwide automobile sales for the first time with this win. In China, it remains the best-selling automobile brand.

Its sales growth is outstanding, at 62% year-over-year. December’s 45% sales increase to 341,000 units demonstrated this trend. BYD is quickly developing globally. Exports reached over 70 nations on six continents, up 334%.

BYD expects profits to rise 86.5% in 2023. Due to Tesla’s higher profit margins, its profitability nevertheless lags behind. BYD expects a net profit of 29–31 billion yuan. Its aggressive sales tactics, including discounts and cash prizes, boosted sales but hurt profit margins.

BYD is making advances in vehicle technology, especially intelligent driving. It leads China in L2-level intelligent driving implementation with over 4,000 engineers. It has the first L3-level test license. Looking ahead, the business will revolutionize intelligent driving. Lower obstacles and offer sophisticated technology at competitive rates are its goals. This technique will boost worldwide intelligent driving adoption. BYD’s XUANJI AI Large Model launch is also notable. The first to use AI across all vehicular domains, it’s defining the industry standard.

