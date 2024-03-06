The 3 Best Election Stocks to Buy After Super Tuesday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Yesterday marked the most important day of the 2024 presidential primary election. In keeping with many predictions, Donald Trump enjoyed a substantial Super Tuesday victory over his Republican challenger, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. As of this morning, Haley has opted to exit the race. This means that the nomination is effectively Trump’s. This sets the stage for a rematch of the 2020 election between himself and President Joe Biden. While neither candidate has formally clinched their party’s nomination, it is clear that both will be on their party’s ticket. For all intents and purposes, the general election is underway. This race is especially key, as members of the Republican party have pledged to end democracy and radically reshape the government if they regain power. For investors, it means a new focus on the best election stocks to buy.

The outcome of the 2024 presidential election will significantly impact financial markets. Depending on who wins, different sectors will benefit at the expense of others. If Biden wins, as some financial experts predict, sectors such as clean energy and cannabis will rise. A Trump victory, on the other hand, will mean a boost for big oil. But for now, investors should focus on the one industry that will benefit regardless of who wins in November: the news media sector.

Election Stocks to Buy: Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

If you’re looking for dynamic media stocks to buy ahead of the election, Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is an excellent bet. The name might not be familiar, but if you’ve ever read political news from The Hill or watched one of its NewsNation cable broadcasts, you definitely know its work. Nexstar’s influence is vast. The Hill is described by its parent company as “the #1 digital-first political news brand in the U.S.,” and reaches 47 million reads across political and business circles. NewsNation’s 110 newsrooms produce content whose viewership is roughly 70 million U.S. households.

Nexstar is truly reaching views in almost every circle of the U.S. and as the election draws near, it will be busier than ever, producing the unbiased political coverage that has made its brands famous. This makes it a top pick for election stocks to buy, putting it ahead of partisan news producers like Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX). However, if you’re still not convinced of its utility in the current economic climate, the company also owns The CW Network, offering investors exposure to the entertainment side of the media sector.

Lee Enterprises (LEE)

Source: Postmodern Studio / Shutterstock.com

If all politics is local, then any list of election stocks to buy should include a company in the local news space. Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is a prime example of such a stock. It owns local news outlets in 73 states and communities across the U.S., with a reach that truly spans the entire country, ranging from California to New York and touching many states in between across the South and Midwest. That includes Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona, all swing states that will do much to determine the winner of the 2024 presidential election. This means that there will be a strong focus on regions in which Lee owns popular newspapers as both candidates try to reach battleground state voters.

For investors seeking the best election stocks to buy before November, LEE stock offers a tempting point of entry, as it trades at less than $10 per share. However, it is rising today on Super Tuesday momentum and that suggests that better days are ahead. Lee isn’t a well-known company but it has the dynamic reach to position it perfectly to the presidential election wave.

Election Stocks to Buy: New York Times Company (NYT)

Source: Osugi / Shutterstock.com

As election season heats up, all eyes will be on the nation’s leading newspaper. No news venue is as revered as The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) nor as trusted across many circles. While the paper has garnered a reputation for being overly “liberal” by critics, that hasn’t stopped it from benefiting from Trump’s political resurgence over the past few months. As InvestorPlace contributor Larry Ramer reports:

“Indeed, NYT already appears to be getting a big ‘Trump bump.’ During the current quarter, it expects its digital-only subscription revenues to jump 11%-14% versus the same period a year earlier, and it predicts that its total subscription revenues will climb 7%-9%. On a negative note, the firm expects its total ad revenue to fall about 5% YOY. But I believe that guidance will prove to be conservative, and I think its ad revenue will surge for the rest of the year.”

If his prediction is correct, NYT will indeed rise over the coming months. But even if it doesn’t, the focus on the high-profile election should be enough to keep the company on Wall Street’s radar, making it a dominant winner among election stocks to buy. Despite Trump’s ill-founded claims, the paper is not failing. It’s hard to beat an industry leader, and when it comes to detailed, credible news, the NYT is at the top of its industry, as it has been for decades.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

