The 3 Best Cryptos to Buy Now: September 2023

As digital assets gain popularity, investing in cryptocurrencies may be warranted, but their volatility requires careful research. With thousands of cryptocurrencies to consider, investors can get overwhelmed. However, my view is to start with the top ten options by market capitalization, and work from there.

This list contains some of the most recognizable and well-known projects available. For those seeking relative stability, this is your starting point. Additionally, these cryptos have performed well over the past two months and have shown a long track record of impressive growth.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) sets the crypto market tone, evolving from worthless to high-value but in early adoption stages. Crypto’s infrastructure is still immature, similar to explaining modern banking to people from centuries ago.

Additionally, Bitcoin remains a pioneer and enduring crypto investment. Its remarkable journey to an all-time high of $68,789 is captivating. The crypto infrastructure is in its early stages, and Bitcoin, as digital gold, is still shining brightly.

Recent events, like Grayscale’s Bitcoin ETF success and an evolving SEC stance, signal a dynamic regulatory environment. This momentum boosts the crypto industry, fostering hope for digital currencies in regulated finance. As regulation clarifies, Bitcoin gains appeal, particularly for institutions seeking stability.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ethereum (ETH-USD) pioneered smart contracts, enabling actions and value transfer. It, alongside Bitcoin, anchors today’s crypto landscape. With 280,000+ ERC-20 tokens on its blockchain, Ethereum has a solid position. Competitors recognize its moat, favoring compliance over competition. Ethereum’s dominance makes it challenging to replace, and it’s more likely to strengthen over time than be surpassed.

Ethereum leads in smart contracts, with a strong developer community and switching obstacles for competitors. Transitioning to proof-of-stake offers eco-friendly advantages and significant potential returns over the next five years, in my view.

That, along with token burning and layer 2 solutions, will fuel Ethereum adoption, making it a top blockchain investment.

Solana (SOL-USD)

Solana (SOL-USD), an early Ethereum competitor in Web 3.0, faced turbulence from $260 to $25 but shouldn’t be dismissed. Termed ‘Visa for digital assets’, it gains institutional traction, offering scalability, affordability, and compatibility. Solana excels in DeFi, NFTs, and innovations like the Helium migration, a crypto dark horse.

Solana made headlines in 2021, surging 700% to $260, thanks to its rapid transaction processing. However, it later dropped over 90% from its peak during late 2021 and early 2022 crypto downturns.

In recent SOL news, Solana co-creator Anatoly Yakovenko pushes to redistribute seven million SOL tokens from FTX reserves to former customers, potentially reshaping FTX and boosting Solana. He proposed allocating SOL tokens to new users to compensate FTX customers and invigorate Solana’s growth, decentralization, and vitality.

