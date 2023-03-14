The 3 Best Cryptos to Buy for Stability and Diversification in March

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

For investors, who have hundreds of cryptos from which to choose, it can take time to determine which names are most safe and diversified. This article will highlight the three best cryptos to buy for those investors who prioritize stability and diversification.

By the end of this article, investors should have a better grasp of why these three mega-cap cryptos are worth buying.

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

First on this list of cryptos to buy is none other than Ethereum (ETH-USD). The reach of this crypto, which boasts the world’s second-largest blockchain globally, is expanding rapidly. That’s because each day the number of projects that are built on ETH’s blockchain increases. This growth leads to improved network effects, which provides incredible stability in times of turmoil. We’re seeing that with this token’s recent price action relative to the overall market.

Consequently, those who have invested in Ethereum and other well-known cryptocurrencies are rushing to determine the extent to which regulators’ crackdown on cryptos will affect their value. As a result, many investors have become about the forecasts for Ethereum’s price, making it a topic of high-interest today.

Lately, Ethereum, like many other cryptocurrency projects, has faced challenges during the extended period of low prices known as the “crypto winter.”

But Ethereum will have several, encouraging, positive catalysts moving forward. Indeed, one of Ethereum’s most important advantages is that it can accommodate other cryptocurrency projects. Moreover, on the diversity front, Ethereum’s blockchain can support entities other than coins, since NFT communities and dApp developers can also build their projects on the Ethereum blockchain.

As these assets’ popularity increases, Ethereum’s growth will accelerate and its price will climb.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

What’s a list of cryptos to buy without Bitcoin (BTC-USD)?

The world’s first (and largest) cryptocurrency, Bitcoin became available to the public in 2009 and started gaining widespread attention in 2010 when the value of a single token rose from a fraction of a dollar to $0.09. Since then, its value has surged by tens of thousands of dollars, sometimes experiencing daily fluctuations of thousands of dollars.

Following the release of data earlier this year indicating that America’s inflation was slowing, BTC’s price rose. Indeed,, the crypto hit a six-month high of $25,000 on Feb. 19. Meanwhile, indications that the U.S. manufacturing sector is recovering have reignited investors’ confidence in BTC in particular and cryptocurrencies in general.

The launch of the Ordinals protocol on the Bitcoin blockchain was another factor that positively impacted the price of BTC. The upgrade enabled audio or video files to be transferred on Bitcoin’s blockchain, making the crypto more diversified. Indeed, surging interest in the change caused the activity on BTC’s network to climb. Consequently, non-zero wallets exceeded 44 million, and network transaction fees reached record highs.

Dave the Wave, an analyst who (of course) uses an alias, accurately predicted BTC’s recovery from the bear market near the $20,000 level, provided four reasons why BTC can rally to its high around roughly $69,000 in 2023.

“Less steep appreciation, an equal amount of time to the decline, only halfway on the logarithmic growth curve channel, and already 25% of the way there” Dave stated.

The analyst is an expert when it comes to using logarithmic growth curves (LGCs) to predict Bitcoin’s long-term outlook. Since June 2022, BTC has been in Dave the Wave’s LGC’s “buy zone.” He observes that Bitcoin has been trading within his “buy zone” for over eight months.

That’s a positive indication for the cryptocurrency.

Avalanche (AVAX-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Avalanche (AVAX:USD) rounds out this list of cryptos to buy. And what a great option this token has turned out to be for long-term investors.

Avalanche’s platform uses a Directed Acyclic Graph optimized consensus mechanism, allowing transactions to be conducted quickly and enabling the platform to grow easily. Avalanche enables everyone to create, run and manage decentralized finance applications. The platform utilizes a native digital currency called AVAX.

Avalanche is often compared to Ethereum because it is a proof-of-stake project with innovative contract capabilities. However, Avalanche’s three blockchains can handle approximately 6,500 transactions per second, less than half of Ethereum’s 13.

Regrettably, the high transaction per second (TPS) count of the Avalanche project comes at the expense of stability. In February 2021, the platform experienced a severe slowdown due to high traffic, resulting in a selloff of the AVAX token. Nonetheless, the issue was resolved, and the cryptocurrency reached a new, all-time high in the same year. This indicates that the Avalanche community has not lost confidence in the project, and AVAX could surge this year.

AVAX has shown that its value can rise during difficult times and recover from its downturns. Consequently, it can climb significantly going forward.

The website Changelly blog predicts, based on technical analysis,, that the price range of Avalanche (AVAX) will be between $21.73 and $25.65. Its average trading price is expected to be approximately $22.38.

Crypto experts predict that the average rate of AVAX in March 2023 will be around $17.16 based on the price fluctuations seen at the beginning of the year. The minimum price for AVAX is expected to be $15.53, while the maximum price is expected to reach $17.65.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a position in ETH-USD. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

The post The 3 Best Cryptos to Buy for Stability and Diversification in March appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.