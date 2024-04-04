The 3 Best Cruise Stocks to Buy in April 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s been smooth sailing again for some of the best cruise stocks to buy in April.

Most have enjoyed considerable upside over the last few months. All as consumers all over the world flock to cruise ships in record numbers again. It’s been so hot, that Viking Holdings recently announced it filed with the Security & Exchange Commission (SEC) to take its shares public. And

Even better, according to Reuters, travelers have been booking cruises for 2024 at “greater volumes” than even before the pandemic. About 35.7 million consumers are expected to cruise this year alone, up from 31.5 million in 2023.

Although many of the top cruise stocks have sailed higher, there’s even more upside ahead. Here are three of the best cruise stocks to buy in April.

Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Source: NAN728 / Shutterstock.com

Since bottoming out at around $35 in mid-2022, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is now up to $138.49. Stretched here, and overdue for a healthy pullback, I’d use any weakness as an opportunity to buy. After all, demand isn’t slowing. And unless something catastrophic happens to the overall economy, RCL should see even more smooth sailing ahead.

Royal Caribbean recently posted nearly $14 billion in total revenue in its most recent quarter — all thanks to very strong demand, and record-breaking bookings, which RCL expects to continue.

The company also increased its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $9.90 to $10.10 for the full year, as compared to earlier guidance of $9.50 to $9.70. “For 2024, all four quarters and all key products are booked ahead of the same time last year in both rate and volume. Consumer spending for onboard purchases continues to exceed prior years driven by greater participation at higher prices, indicating quality and healthy future demand,” the company said.

Royal Caribbean also just launched a new ship, the Icon of the Seas.

Analysts over at Macquarie also just raised their price target to $160 from $145, with an outperform rating. The firm cited strength in demand.

Carnival (CCL)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Another one of the best cruise stocks to buy in April is Carnival (NYSE:CCL)(NYSE:CUK), where I’d use weakness as an opportunity.

After rallying from a 2022 low of $6.15 to a recent high of $15.14, it’s pulling back after failing at double-top resistance. Plus, it did warn that the Baltimore bridge collapse would cut into its profits by about $10 million. Still, CCL is an attractive bet with the overall industry sailing higher.

Two, company earnings have been solid. Revenues of $5.4 billion were up 22% year over year. Operating profits of $276 million even marked the fourth consecutive quarter of being in the black. First-quarter customer deposits were above $7 billion, which is considerably higher than the $5.7 billion in bookings year over year.

CCL’s cash flow even improved to $1.8 billion, which was a sizable jump from the $400 million booked a year earlier.

Analysts at Stifel reiterated a buy rating on the CCL stock with a price target of $25. The firm says that if consumer demand holds up, CCL should beat its guidance for 2024.

Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF (CRUZ)

Source: Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock

Or, if you’d rather diversify at a low cost of less than $23 a share, there’s the Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ).

After bottoming out at around $17 in late 2023, the ETF rallied to a high of about $23. Now trading at $22.25 after a slight pullback, I’d use that weakness as an opportunity.

With an expense ratio of 0.45%, the ETF tracks 62 stocks in the — you guessed it — the hotel, airline, and cruise industries. Some of its top holdings include Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to name a few of the top ones.

In short, not only do you get solid exposure to top cruise stocks, but also some of the best hotel and airline stocks on the market. All for less than $23 a share. Better, with summer vacations nearing, all three industries could see further solid upside.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

