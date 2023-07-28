The 3 Best Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy for July

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Blue-chip dividend stocks are a great addition to an investors portfolio because they offer both secure dividends and strong growth potential. In this article I will take a look at three of the best ones to get in on before the end of July. The first stock entices investors with an impressive track record of consistent dividend growth. The second one stands tall as a healthcare behemoth. At the same time, the third one emerges as a solid opportunity for its focus on product excellence, market expansion and sustainable practices.

Lets delve into the financial prowess and strategic brilliance of these three blue-chip dividend stocks.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) remains a compelling investment opportunity for dividend-focused investors, projecting a bullish outlook for the future. The company’s dividend yield of 2.96% is attractive, offering shareholders a solid return on investment. With an annual payout of $1.84 and a sustainable payout ratio of 70.63%, Coca-Cola’s dividend payments are well supported by its earnings. As a result, it instills confidence in its ability to continue rewarding shareholders through dividends.

Moreover, Coca-Cola’s impressive dividend growth history spanning 60 years underscores its commitment to consistently returning value to its investors. This track record reflects the company’s resilience and ability to navigate various economic environments while maintaining its dividend distribution.

Notably, the company’s performance in Q1 2023 demonstrates its ability to thrive even amidst challenging macroeconomic conditions. Coca-Cola’s strategic focus on meeting consumer needs and driving innovation in various markets has resulted in positive growth. Moreover, Coke’s global presence and adaptability position the company to capitalize on diverse consumer environments and ensure sustainable long-term growth.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stands poised for a bright, promising future with a bullish dividend outlook. The company’s strong performance in Q2 2023, with market-leading results and important advances in its innovative pharmaceutical and MedTech pipelines, has set the stage for continued growth and success.

With a forward dividend yield of 2.76%, Johnson & Johnson remains committed to rewarding its shareholders. The company’s annual payout of $4.76 and a reasonable payout ratio of 44.12% demonstrate a solid and sustainable dividend policy. Moreover, Johnson & Johnson has a 60-year history of impressive dividend growth. This highlights its consistent and reliable approach to returning value to its shareholders.

Notably, upcoming upcoming catalysts for JNJ include the separation of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE), the launch of innovative MedTech products and significant clinical and regulatory milestones in the pharmaceutical business. Consequently, they further support the bullish sentiment. The company has strong liquidity, with approximately $29 billion in cash and marketable securities. Finally, the company has ample room for further investment in the business through dividends, strategic opportunities and share repurchases.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a robust opportunity for dividend-focused investors. The company commits to returning value to its shareholders through dividends. This is evident in its impressive track record of dividend growth spanning 66 years. The enduring commitment is further reinforced by the recent 3% dividend increase, marking the 67th consecutive annual dividend increase. With a forward dividend yield of 2.45% and an annual payout of $3.76, Procter & Gamble offers an attractive return. Also, the payout ratio of 63.64% indicates a responsible approach to distributing profits. It ensures that the company retains sufficient funds for growth and reinvestment.

Moreover, Procter & Gamble’s performance in Q3 2023 reflects the successful execution of integrated strategies. It is leading to organic sales growth across all product categories and regions. Also, the company’s emphasis on superiority in product, package, communication, go-to-market and value has proven beneficial for consumers, retail partners and shareholders alike.

