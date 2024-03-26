The 3 Best Bill Ackman Stocks to Buy With $10K Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Bill Ackman, one of the most prominent hedge fund managers on Wall Street, has a strong track record of successful bets. Those who are looking to emulate his investing style might consider the best Bill Ackman stocks to buy in 2024.

His investment firm, Pershing Square Capital Management, holds a concentrated portfolio in a select few companies. This allows him to take the ‘’activist’’ approach and guide management teams in the right direction. While this style is not for the average Joe, there are certainly gems that you can take away and even implement to build a winning stock portfolio.

Now, let’s unpack the 3 best Bill Ackman stocks to buy now!

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a recent addition to Pershing Square’s portfolio as Ackman snapped up shares when the stock bottomed out in early 2023. So far this bet has paid off handsomely and the long term growth tailwinds in AI are what got him excited.

Despite the recent concerns about the future of search due to the rise of LLMs, Google maintains a monopoly status. They have continued to make adjustments and YouTube has been the company’s dark horse, contributing to significant advertising revenue growth. Additionally, their new Gemini AI model is a huge competitor to OpenAI’s GPT 4.0 model. Gemini Ultra, their most powerful LLM, is only a sliver of what they have up their sleeves when it comes to AI.

Alphabet has already made meaningful progress, translating to significant advertising revenue growth. In Q4 2023, key investments in AI contributed to significant growth in Google Search and YouTube. Revenue increased 13% YoY to $86 billion, and YouTube ad revenue was up 15% to $9.2 billion. The stock still seems fairly valued and their data as the leading global search engine give them a serious competition advantage. This makes Alphabet one of the best Bill Ackman stocks to buy in 2024.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) is a Canadian-American multinational fast food holding company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Ackman has a long history of success investing in consumer-driven companies, and QSR perfectly embodies this strategy.

The company owns some of North America’s most recognizable fast food brands, including Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Horton’s. This diversified portfolio has provided built in resilience to his portfolio, even during economic downturns. For instance, in the midst of higher interest rates their portfolio companies thrive as inflation is passed onto the consumer. Their franchise model and pricing power makes the company well positioned for future growth.

In FY23, global system wide sales increased 12.2% YoY. EPS increased 16% YoY to $3.76 per share, with home market franchise profitability up 30% on average. Restaurant Brands International’s operating income is trending in the right direction, and double digit comparable sales growth further showcases the strength of their franchise model. As the company aims to expand its footprint across North America, QSR remains one of the top Bill Ackman stocks to buy for long-term investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) is one of North America’s largest railroads, playing a vital role in the transportation of goods. Now with the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway, it has created the first railway connecting the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The recent relaxation of trade restrictions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada (USMCA) has boosted cross-border trade, creating a major tailwind for CP. Railroad transport is fundamental to the economy, with aspects of the business being recession proof. Their diversified revenue streams from transporting consumer goods and commodities help contribute to their resilience. Furthermore, the recent merger has created unrivaled port access connecting Atlantic Canada, the Gulf of Mexico, and Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

In FY23, revenue swelled 42% YoY thanks to the completion of the KCSR merger. Net income increased 12% to $3.92 billion, or $4.21 per share. The company is steadily building momentum, and looks forward to building out Amtrak’s passenger rail network over the next decade. With improving macroeconomic conditions and easing supply chain constraints, CP is should definitely be kept on your radar.

On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Terel Miles is a contributing writer at InvestorPlace.com, with more than seven years of experience investing in the financial markets.

