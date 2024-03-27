The 3 Best Battery Stocks to Buy in Q2 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Battery stocks have seen better days. With the electric vehicle (EV) industry struggling and lithium prices down in the doldrums, the top battery and EV stocks are trading at deep discounts. Savvy investors, though, will likely take advantage of the current scenario and load up on the best battery stocks on the dip. The secular tailwinds in the sector point to massive long-term upside potential for the best battery stocks to buy.

The EV industry is a linchpin for the burgeoning battery space but has been weighed down by a mix of economic, competitive, and regulatory factors. Consequently, the critical metal powering EV batteries, lithium, has witnessed a price drop of over 80% from its peak in 2022. Additionally, stocks related to the industry have slowed down substantially, as shown by over a 25% drop in returns from the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Nevertheless, the incredible outlook of the battery stock space is tough to deny, which is why the current dip presents an excellent long-term opportunity.

Panasonic Holdings (PCRFY)

Panasonic Holdings (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) is an OG in the battery game, powering everything from the ground up with innovation and reliability at its core. It’s a top supplier for EV giant Tesla’s battery requirements, a partnership that’s proven fruitful over the years. However, it has been looking to diversify its customer base, inking deals with Subaru and Mazda, effectively safeguarding its business against the volatility of an individual company.

Its forward-thinking moves don’t stop there, as Panasonic aims to take the volumetric energy density of batteries by 25% above its current standards by 2031. Enhancing energy density will result in longer-lasting batteries, greater efficiency in storage, and more compact designs. Moreover, it aims to increase battery capacity to 200 GWh by 2031. Also, the company plans to make inroads in the novel solid-state battery market, with an incredible portfolio of 445 patents. Hence, with multiple catalysts in motion and PCRFY yielding an excellent 2.32%, the stock is perhaps a no-brainer in its niche. You can see why this one made our list of the best battery stocks to buy.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is a diversified leader in global chemicals and the largest lithium producer worldwide. Interests in brine, bromine, lithium, and catalysts enable Albemarle to offset losses from any specific segment effectively. However, the volatility in the lithium market has had a major impact on its top-line performance in the past couple of years. The surge in lithium prices in 2022 led to 120% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth to $7.3 billion. In contrast, revenues last year increased by 31% YOY to $9.6 billion, indicative of the impact of plummeting lithium prices.

Nevertheless, ALB’s operational discipline has enabled the firm to commendably navigate the crisis in the lithium market. Its recent earnings topper is a testament to that notion, beating analyst estimates by 74 cents in its fourth-quarter (Q4) report. Moreover, its dividend coverage is impressive, showing its earnings can effectively cover its dividend payments roughly eight times. Additionally, it is trading at a double-digit discount across key pricing metrics compared to its 5-year averages.

Solid Power (SLDP)

Solid-state batteries are often dubbed the “holy grail” of battery technology. These batteries promise game-changing improvements in safety, energy density, and charging speeds compared to lithium-ion counterparts. A fair few companies are spearheading this revolution, but Solid Power has established itself as a frontrunner.

It is coming off another strong year in 2023, progressing toward commercialization at an encouraging pace. Key achievements last year included a ramp-up in electrolyte production to 1.1 metric tons monthly and advancements from A-1 to A-2 sample cells for automotive qualification. Moreover, it inked a new partnership with battery manufacturing upstart SK On, adding to its illustrious list of partners. Remember that the company has the backing of automotive titans like Ford (NYSE:F) and BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY), which should help accelerate the mass production timeline. Also, SLDP boasts a robust liquidity position with $415.6 million, promising a relatively smooth path ahead this year. If you are looking for the best battery stocks to buy, you can’t go wrong with any of these.

