The 3 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy for February 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The stock market could be on the rebound, and savvy investors are getting in at the right time. With inflation easing and the Federal Reserve slowing down the rate of interest rate hikes, this may be a great opportunity for investors to grab some of the best bargain stocks. These undervalued stocks offer tremendous growth potential without having to wager on riskier options such as growth and meme stocks.

Value stocks have recently experienced a surge in popularity as analysts predict them to outperform growth stocks during this uncertain time. The appreciation appears to be continuing for a while, offering savvy investors fruitful gains with their value stock plays. Interest rates are expected to remain higher than pandemic levels, contributing to an advantageous macro climate for bargain name stocks. With the potential of more significant earnings and limited downside risk, bargain stocks could be a better option for investors looking to leverage a stock market rebound.

Ticker Company Price F Ford $13.49 BYD Boyd Gaming $64.85 UAL United Airlines $49.82

Ford (F)

Source: D K Grove / Shutterstock.com

Ford’s (NYSE:F) share price stalled last year, but there are still plenty of reasons for investors to stay positive.

The biggest reason to feel upbeat over F stocks is the company’s increasing presence in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Detroit automaker has made an impressive commitment of nearly $50 billion in rolling out EVs, intending to have 50% of its four million vehicles produced yearly be fully electric by 2030.

The company has launched electric versions of its renowned F-150 and Mustang vehicles, setting ambitious standards in the auto sector. They are taking it a step further by constructing a new dedicated campus in Tennessee devoted to EV production and two additional battery plants in Kentucky, creating more than 10,000 new jobs. Moreover, F stock trades at just 0.35 forward sales estimates while offering a dividend yield of over 3.5%.

Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Source: Shutterstock

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is a leader in the gaming industry, operating both small and large-scale casinos and gaming properties throughout the country. Founded in 1975, Boyd has built an impressive presence in the gaming landscape, with their flagship properties standing tall in downtown Las Vegas and off the iconic strip. In addition to these marquee locations, Boyd operates various regional properties across the United States.

BYD stock is an attractive option for investors, as it stands out compared to other similar gaming stocks. Its stock trades at 11.1 times forward earnings estimates, while its top competitor, Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN), trades at 22.5 times forward earnings estimates.

Moreover, the company has been performing remarkably well, growing its revenues by 12.4% over the past year, roughly 1.4% higher than its 5-year average. Additionally, its focus on iGaming could prove incredibly profitable, with its acquisitions of leading iGaming company Pala Interactive. As one of the leading regional casino gaming stocks, BYD is poised to succeed and presents itself as a top stock in the sphere.

United Airlines (UAL)

Source: NextNewMedia / Shutterstock.com

After a rough couple of years brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, 2022 turned out to be a mighty encouraging year for the airline industry.

Industry experts project that as fears of Covid slowly begin to subside and countries like Japan and China reopen up for tourists, international flight demand will soar, signaling an even more lucrative period for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and its counterparts in the aviation sector.

Flying higher than it has been in more than two years, United Airlines is soaring onward and upward. In addition to a 14% revenue increase from the fourth quarter of 2019, the company expects its revenues to climb another 50% in the first three months of 2023 due to increased travel demand and higher ticket prices. This puts a steady, optimistic outlook for United Airlines this year as it seeks out novel ways to strengthen both customer loyalty and its bottom line. Meanwhile, its stock trades at just 2.7 times trailing twelve-month cash flows, roughly 71% lower than the industry’s 5-year average.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

The post The 3 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy for February 2023 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.