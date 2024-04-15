The 3 Best Altcoins to Buy in April 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving is finally here, and the outlook remains bullish for the cryptocurrency. Since the last halving in 2020, Bitcoin has surged by 650%. If these returns are replicated, the cryptocurrency can touch $435,000 before the 2028 halving. Of course, that’s a long-term view. I believe Bitcoin will likely trade above $100,000 in the current bull market. Therefore, it’s also a good time to buy some of the best altcoins.

Besides the halving event, there are two more catalysts for a Bitcoin rally. First, multiple rate cuts will probably happen in the next 12 to 18 months. Easy money policies are positive for risky asset classes. Bitcoin and altcoins can, therefore, surge higher.

Further, it’s predicted that the number of crypto users will swell to one billion by 2030. With limited supply, Bitcoin will likely remain in an uptrend. At the same time, altcoins with a strong use case can be massive wealth creators. For now, let’s discuss the best altcoins to buy for the next 18 months for multibagger returns.

Akash Network (AKT-USD)

Akash Network (AKT-USD) is among the best altcoins for massive wealth creation. It’s worth noting that the Akash token has skyrocketed by 1,000% in the last 12 months. The rally has, however, been from depressed levels, and I expect the positive momentum to sustain.

As an overview, Akash Network is among the early movers in decentralized cloud computing. Akash is built on a blockchain-based framework that eliminates the dependence on centralized cloud providers. However, that’s not the only advantage. Akash Network has a significantly lower fee for cloud services as compared to centralized providers.

It’s worth noting that the AKT token has a strong use case. It’s a native currency and is integral to securing the network, executing transactions and increasing user participation through staking. With the rising adoption of cryptocurrency, the decentralized world will likely get bigger. Akash is well-positioned to benefit and establish itself among the leading decentralized cloud service providers.

Zilliqa (ZIL-USD)

Zilliqa (ZIL-USD) has not participated in the altcoin rally. In the last 12 months, the ZIL coin has remained largely sideways. In my view, this is a golden opportunity to accumulate. Once the breakout happens, 5x to 10x returns are likely in the blink of an eye.

As an overview, Zilliqa is the world’s first blockchain network that uses the concept of sharding. In this technology, transactions are grouped into smaller groups and divided among miners for parallel transaction verification.

That translates into faster transaction speed and the Zilliqa network has a significantly lower cost when compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum (ETH-USD). Another problem that Zilliqa solves is scalability. The transaction capacity scales as the network size grows.

It’s also worth noting that the ZIL coin offers an attractive APR of 10.3% and currently about 29% of the circulating supply is staked. Users can, therefore, secure the network and earn a healthy APR for an undervalued coin.

KuCoin (KCS-USD)

KuCoin (KCS-USD) is another token that has remained sideways in the last 12 months. At current levels of $8.9, the KCS token looks attractive and poised for multibagger returns.

As an overview, KuCoin is among the largest centralized exchanges in the world in terms of 24-hour trading volumes. The biggest part of the rally for altcoins is due to the current bull market. As Bitcoin and altcoins trend higher, a significant increase in speculative activity is likely. That could benefit all major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Specific to KuCoin, the exchange has more than 750 listed coins or tokens. Further, KuCoin has 27 million global users. So, the exchange is well-positioned to have healthy growth in the coming quarters.

It’s worth noting that, similar to Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange has a separate platform for institutional and VIP users. That is another segment likely to grow multi-fold in the next few years.

