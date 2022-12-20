The 3 Best AI Stocks to Buy as ChatGPT Ushers in Chatbot Revolution

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial intelligence has become a powerful driver of innovation in the tech sector in recent years, paving the way for autonomous driving, cybersecurity advancements, and more. But a new advancement by OpenAI – ChatGPT – is changing the landscape again. With its natural language processing capabilities and conversational AI technology, this chatbot can revolutionize how we impart knowledge to youngsters or even fix broken code without human intervention. ChatGPT has also revolutionized how we invest in AI stocks through its innovative chatbot technology. By utilizing the ChatGPT platform, investors can quickly research the potential of prospective companies and obtain real-time updates on their holdings. The ChatGPT chatbot provides personalized advice tailored to users’ preferences, making it easier for them to understand their investments thoroughly.

Furthermore, ChatGPT allows you to monitor market trends and actively seek new opportunities by scanning public data. This allows ChatGPT users to remain ahead of the curve as they construct their portfolios. These combined features make ChatGPT an invaluable asset for investing in AI stocks.

It’s clear then why tech companies would be so excited to pour their resources into developing products like ChatGPT: it’s an invaluable asset to the future of AI-driven solutions to myriad problems in our society today. The following three companies are good examples of the best AI stocks that investors will gobble up as new exciting AI development emerges.

Ticker Company Price MSFT Microsoft $240.45 AMZN Amazon $84.92 EPAM EPAM Systems $328.57

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) could be an ideal option if you’re interested in investing in AI stocks but want to keep the risk low. Not only is there diversification to limit risk. But Microsoft is already active in chatbots.

For instance, the Microsoft Bot Framework provides a complete structure for bot and conversational AI-built encounters. With an open-source visual authoring platform available to anyone and access to popular channels and gadgets through their SDK, there is no shortage of opportunities for creating your preferred asset. As a result, Microsoft provides it all when it comes to investing risks with AI stocks and will ensure you get optimal value out of your investment.

Though it has had a difficult year, there is a great opportunity for investors to capitalize on the dip in Microsoft’s share price, which is 26% below what it was earlier this year. Microsoft’s sales environment has softened, particularly in video games and productivity software.

However, these blips are likely temporary, and for the value-oriented trader, there is much to be gained by investing in Microsoft shares. Investing now could lead to magnificent dividends later on! With careful navigation, Microsoft can regain its mojo. And before long, we could see prices climbing to heights they had not seen in years.

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

The rise of AI chatbot software for voice assistants has made a huge impression on the tech industry. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), in particular, has done an extraordinary job of dominating this sector, attaining 70% of the market share. Alexa for Business is a great example of its prowess, as it enables IT teams to create custom skills that can efficiently answer customer queries. This new development has also taken off like wildfire: starting from 130 to astonishingly 100,000 skills in just three years! This showcases the potential of AI chatbots and emphasizes Amazon’s track record in utilizing new technologies.

Despite being one of the biggest beneficiaries in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon has been on a downward trajectory as 2022 moves into 2023. In July 2021, its shares reached an all-time high of $186.57. But they have now fallen by over 50%, primarily due to inflation and a consequent decrease in consumer spending.

Investing in Amazon has long been a sound decision for anyone seeking exposure to e-commerce and cloud services. Their stronghold on the marketplace is unshakable. And their positioning for anything tech reveals unparalleled stamina. However, times are changing as fears of a recession swell with new data from 2023. That has led to a dip in investor sentiment. But that should not hold you back from investing in Amazon.

The e-commerce giant has had an impressive run for over two decades. Amazon’s wealth of products, services, and branches provide an added assurance that their success is here to stay – meaning buying stock today will result in massive returns down the road! Now is the time to consider taking advantage of this temporary dip and investing in Amazon stock.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Source: Tricky_Shark / Shutterstock.com

Investors’ reaction to these developments reflected the underlying uncertainty regarding geopolitical risk in a very serious fashion. After trading at a 52-week high in mid-February, shares of EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) dropped over 50% in just two weeks following the beginning of an international conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This put the global IT consulting company on shaky footing as it relied heavily on countries from the former Soviet Union, specifically Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus combined, for a huge chunk of its software designers and engineers. It was clear that Crimea’s annexation would have serious negative implications for EPAM’s future moving forward.

However, it is heartening to see EPAM Systems fight the odds bravely. Revenue for the third quarter grew to $1.227 billion, up 24.1% year-over-year, and EPS came in at $2.63, an increase of 34.9%. For the fourth quarter, EPAM expects revenues from $1.220 billion to $1.230 billion on a GAAP basis and EPS between $2.02 to $2.10 for the quarter.

With the advancement and surge of artificial intelligence technology year after year, EPAM has continued to evolve, providing valuable tools for seamless experiences, automation, and optimization. This is further testified by its extensive list of clients across various industries who have leveraged EPAM’s technological expertise and recent financial performance. With interest in AI stocks at an all-time high, the time is ripe for purchasing this one.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

The post The 3 Best AI Stocks to Buy as ChatGPT Ushers in Chatbot Revolution appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.