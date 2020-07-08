The 2Q20 IPO Market's Law Firm Leaderboard

In the second quarter of 2020, 38 IPOs raised $15.1 billion, mostly in June as the market bounced back amid soaring IPO returns. The slow start to the quarter caused activity to decline from the 2Q19, when 62 IPOs raised $25.1 billion, boosted by Uber and other unicorns. Healthcare was the most active sector due to a steady stream of large biotechs, followed by tech, which saw only a modest pickup in activity. With every IPO requiring at least two legal firms, one for issuers and one for underwriters (and some hiring as many as six), the 2Q20 saw 114 legal engagements (170 including SPACs) with 62 law firms.



