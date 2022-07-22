The 28% return delivered to Andersons' (NASDAQ:ANDE) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

The last three months have been tough on The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 39%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 26% in that time.

Since the stock has added US$84m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Andersons grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 69%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 26% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Andersons, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.46.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ANDE Earnings Per Share Growth July 22nd 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Andersons has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Andersons, it has a TSR of 28% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Andersons shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 1.2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Andersons better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Andersons is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are concerning...

We will like Andersons better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

