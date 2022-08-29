The 27% return this week takes Destination XL Group's (NASDAQ:DXLG) shareholders three-year gains to 212%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) share price has flown 212% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! And in the last month, the share price has gained 35%. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Destination XL Group moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGM:DXLG Earnings Per Share Growth August 29th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Destination XL Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling Destination XL Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Destination XL Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.9% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 23% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Destination XL Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Destination XL Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

