The housing market has done surprising things over the pandemic. When the economy took an especially tough hit, in 2020, the housing market did not follow suit. Mortgage rates hit all-time lows of below 3%, and buyers scrambled to lock in lower rates. This surge in demand drove home prices higher, making the market attractive to sellers.

This hot housing market looked like it might never slow in 2022, either, but that is swiftly changing. According to Time, in June the housing market experienced the largest slowdown in a given month since the early 1970s. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that home sales were down by 5.9% in July, which is six months in a row of price sales decline, and 20.2% decrease from a year prior.

To help locate housing markets that may be in distress, GOBankingRates analyzed the 190 largest metropolitan housing markets according to Zillow's Housing Data and found the 25 hardest places to sell a home. Primary factors considered were the difference between list and sale prices, average price cut and average number of days on Zillow.

The resulting list of 25 cities is ranked in reverse order, with the most difficult city in which to sell a home listed last. Depending on your point of view, these cities could represent opportunities for buyers, as sellers that have a tough time getting their list price are likely to drop it. However, if sellers keep dropping their prices in a market, it can start a downward spiral, meaning your home price could fall below what you paid for it. Talking with a good local agent is a good place to start if you're looking to buy and want to get the temperature of a certain area. Here are the cities in which it's hardest to sell a home.

25. Detroit, Michigan

Median list price in 2022: $218,231

$218,231 Median sale price in 2022: $238,492

$238,492 Difference between list price and sale price: $20,261

$20,261 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 9,889

9,889 Median days on market: 8

8 Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.63%

17.63% Median price cut in 2022: 4.35%

24. Baltimore, Maryland

Median list price in 2022: $140,927

$140,927 Median sale price in 2022: $134,048

$134,048 Difference between list price and sale price: -$6,880

-$6,880 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 984

984 Median days on market: 12

12 Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.36%

17.36% Median price cut in 2022: 4.41%

23. McAllen, Texas

Median list price in 2022: $243,908

$243,908 Median sale price in 2022: $209,738

$209,738 Difference between list price and sale price: -$34,170

-$34,170 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,337

1,337 Median days on market: 27

27 Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.08%

13.08% Median price cut in 2022: 3.66%

22. Scranton, Pennsylvania

Median list price in 2022: $184,463

$184,463 Median sale price in 2022: $165,151

$165,151 Difference between list price and sale price: -$19,312

-$19,312 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 930

930 Median days on market: 11

11 Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.79%

13.79% Median price cut in 2022: 5.21%

21. Canton, Ohio

Median list price in 2022: $164,833

$164,833 Median sale price in 2022: $160,445

$160,445 Difference between list price and sale price: -$4,388

-$4,388 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 743

743 Median days on market: 7

7 Percentage of listings with price cut: 15.90%

15.90% Median price cut in 2022: 5.39%

20. Boise, Idaho

Median list price in 2022: $556,652

$556,652 Median sale price in 2022: $494,633

$494,633 Difference between list price and sale price: -$62,018

-$62,018 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 2,145

2,145 Median days on market: 11

11 Percentage of listings with price cut: 26.51%

26.51% Median price cut in 2022: 2.74%

19. Beaumont, Texas

Median list price in 2022: $213,694

$213,694 Median sale price in 2022: $200,369

$200,369 Difference between list price and sale price: -$13,325

-$13,325 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,200

1,200 Median days on market: 18

18 Percentage of listings with price cut: 20.03%

20.03% Median price cut in 2022: 3.78%

18. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Median list price in 2022: $319,532

$319,532 Median sale price in 2022: $297,374

$297,374 Difference between list price and sale price: -$22,158

-$22,158 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 966

966 Median days on market: 22

22 Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.11%

13.11% Median price cut in 2022: 4.45%

17. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Median list price in 2022: $740,758

$740,758 Median sale price in 2022: $627,486

$627,486 Difference between list price and sale price: -$113,273

-$113,273 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,797

1,797 Median days on market: 20

20 Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.47%

12.47% Median price cut in 2022: 4.13%

16. Chicago, Illinois

Median list price in 2022: $312,249

$312,249 Median sale price in 2022: $299,143

$299,143 Difference between list price and sale price: -$13,107

-$13,107 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 22,955

22,955 Median days on market: 12

12 Percentage of listings with price cut: 18.70%

18.70% Median price cut in 2022: 3.14%

15. Peoria, Illinois

Median list price in 2022: $124,973

$124,973 Median sale price in 2022: $130,840

$130,840 Difference between list price and sale price: $5,868

$5,868 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,138

1,138 Median days on market: 10

10 Percentage of listings with price cut: 20.67%

20.67% Median price cut in 2022: 4.56%

14. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Median list price in 2022: $252,411

$252,411 Median sale price in 2022: $238,464

$238,464 Difference between list price and sale price: -$13,946

-$13,946 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 738

738 Median days on market: 43

43 Percentage of listings with price cut: 6.30%

6.30% Median price cut in 2022: 4.00%

13. Santa Maria, California

Median list price in 2022: $1,024,354

$1,024,354 Median sale price in 2022: $761,976

$761,976 Difference between list price and sale price: -$262,378

-$262,378 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 464

464 Median days on market: 10

10 Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.70%

12.70% Median price cut in 2022: 4.04%

12. Flint, Michigan

Median list price in 2022: $156,277

$156,277 Median sale price in 2022: $173,909

$173,909 Difference between list price and sale price: $17,633

$17,633 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,018

1,018 Median days on market: 9

9 Percentage of listings with price cut: 19.54%

19.54% Median price cut in 2022: 5.06%

11. Huntington, West Virginia

Median list price in 2022: $160,633

$160,633 Median sale price in 2022: $150,212

$150,212 Difference between list price and sale price: -$10,422

-$10,422 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 734

734 Median days on market: 15

15 Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.17%

16.17% Median price cut in 2022: 4.99%

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median list price in 2022: $203,746

$203,746 Median sale price in 2022: $206,905

$206,905 Difference between list price and sale price: $3,159

$3,159 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 5,054

5,054 Median days on market: 14

14 Percentage of listings with price cut: 18.80%

18.80% Median price cut in 2022: 4.46%

9. Miami, Florida

Median list price in 2022: $595,779

$595,779 Median sale price in 2022: $483,191

$483,191 Difference between list price and sale price: -$112,588

-$112,588 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 12,577

12,577 Median days on market: 15

15 Percentage of listings with price cut: 14.93%

14.93% Median price cut in 2022: 3.71%

8. Pensacola, Florida

Median list price in 2022: $313,054

$313,054 Median sale price in 2022: $285,514

$285,514 Difference between list price and sale price: -$27,540

-$27,540 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,710

1,710 Median days on market: 27

27 Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.61%

17.61% Median price cut in 2022: 3.62%

7. Naples, Florida

Median list price in 2022: $815,448

$815,448 Median sale price in 2022: $674,524

$674,524 Difference between list price and sale price: -$140,924

-$140,924 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,577

1,577 Median days on market: 11

11 Percentage of listings with price cut: 19.54%

19.54% Median price cut in 2022: 3.89%

6. Brownsville, Texas

Median list price in 2022: $262,956

$262,956 Median sale price in 2022: $223,167

$223,167 Difference between list price and sale price: -$39,790

-$39,790 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 534

534 Median days on market: 26

26 Percentage of listings with price cut: 12.57%

12.57% Median price cut in 2022: 4.69%

5. Binghamton, New York

Median list price in 2022: $160,775

$160,775 Median sale price in 2022: $151,461

$151,461 Difference between list price and sale price: -$9,314

-$9,314 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 554

554 Median days on market: 18

18 Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.98%

16.98% Median price cut in 2022: 4.87%

4. Youngstown, Ohio

Median list price in 2022: $131,602

$131,602 Median sale price in 2022: $135,107

$135,107 Difference between list price and sale price: $3,505

$3,505 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 1,089

1,089 Median days on market: 13

13 Percentage of listings with price cut: 17.44%

17.44% Median price cut in 2022: 5.51%

3. Santa Cruz, California

Median list price in 2022: $1,278,167

$1,278,167 Median sale price in 2022: $1,213,559

$1,213,559 Difference between list price and sale price: -$64,607

-$64,607 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 320

320 Median days on market: 14

14 Percentage of listings with price cut: 13.41%

13.41% Median price cut in 2022: 5.85%

2. Utica, New York

Median list price in 2022: $179,979

$179,979 Median sale price in 2022: $167,933

$167,933 Difference between list price and sale price: -$12,046

-$12,046 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 505

505 Median days on market: 20

20 Percentage of listings with price cut: 16.28%

16.28% Median price cut in 2022: 5.34%

1. New York, New York

Median list price in 2022: $617,454

$617,454 Median sale price in 2022: $557,381

$557,381 Difference between list price and sale price: -$60,073

-$60,073 Average number of homes on the market in 2022: 28,532

28,532 Median days on market: 28

28 Percentage of listings with price cut: 11.42%

11.42% Median price cut in 2022: 4.01%

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the 190 largest metropolitan housing markets for which Zillow provides complete data to find the 25 hardest places to sell a home. GOBankingRates first found the 2022 average median list price and 2022 average median sale price for homes in each metropolitan area by averaging Zillow's monthly estimates of each figure for January through August 2022. Then, GOBankingRates calculated the (1) typical difference between the list and sale price for homes in each area in 2022. GOBankingRates then similarly analyzed Zillow's monthly estimates of other housing market metrics to find each metro area's (2) average housing market inventory in 2022, (3) 2022 average median number of days homes spent on the market, (4) 2022 average share of listings that took a price cut while on the market, and (5) 2022 average median price cut taken by homes on the market, measured as a percent of the prior list price. All cities were then scored against each other and ranked, with a larger difference between list and sale prices, larger housing market inventory, greater typical number of days spent on the market, greater share of listings taking a price cut, and larger price cuts taken indictaing places where it is more difficult to sell a home. Zillow's smoothed estimates for single family residences were used for all metrics. In the calculation of final scores, factor (2) was weighted half as heavily as all other factors. All data was compiled on and up to date as of September 27, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 25 Hardest Places To Sell a Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.