The 23% return this week takes Mammoth Energy Services' (NASDAQ:TUSK) shareholders one-year gains to 96%

While Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 26% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 96%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Because Mammoth Energy Services made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Mammoth Energy Services saw its revenue shrink by 20%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 96% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:TUSK Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mammoth Energy Services shareholders have gained 96% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 24% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Mammoth Energy Services (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

