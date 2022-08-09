The 23% return delivered to MGM Resorts International's (NYSE:MGM) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. That's what has happened with the MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) share price. It's up 21% over three years, but that is below the market return. Disappointingly, the share price is down 12% in the last year.

Since it's been a strong week for MGM Resorts International shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

MGM Resorts International became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:MGM Earnings Per Share Growth August 9th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on MGM Resorts International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for MGM Resorts International the TSR over the last 3 years was 23%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

MGM Resorts International shareholders are down 12% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -12%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MGM Resorts International (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

