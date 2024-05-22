The 2030 Millionaire’s Club: 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s almost impossible to go from $0 to $1 million in a single year. It will also take a while to go from $100,000 to $1 million. While this sounds obvious, keeping this truth in mind can keep you away from risky, speculative stocks that can do more harm than good.

Investing in the right stocks while prioritizing income growth can get you closer to the millionaire’s club, especially if you have a long-term horizon. These growth stocks to buy are filled with great potential and can reward patient investors.

Sezzle (SEZL)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is a fintech firm that operates in the Buy Now, Pay Later industry. Consumers can make payments on everyday items with four monthly installment payments. This model is more convenient for people who have tight budgets and need to break big purchases into smaller monthly payments.

Shares began trading in the public market last year. After a slow start, the stock has rallied by 265% year-to-date. Despite those gains, the stock looks like it has more room to run. It trades at a 31 P/E ratio and has delivered impressive financial growth.

Sezzle reported 35.5% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth in Q1 2024. GAAP net income growth was even better and came in 370% higher than the same period last year. The company’s total subscribers also surged, going from 142,000 in Q1 2023 to 371,000 in Q1 2024. These significant increases suggest that Sezzle is still in its early growth stages.

Nu Holdings (NU)

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is a Brazilian digital bank rapidly gaining market share in Latin America. The bank is well established, with 99.3 million customers at the end of Q1 2024. That’s a 26% YoY increase.

High customer growth came with solid financials. Revenue jumped by 69% YoY, while net income surged by 167% YoY. The stock’s 45 P/E ratio is higher than most bank stocks, but most bank stocks also aren’t anywhere close to Nu Holdings’ numbers. Investors have noticed the growing fintech leader, resulting in a 45% year-to-date gain. Shares are also up by 86% over the past year.

Nu Holdings has multiple product offerings, such as bank accounts, portfolios, credit cards and more. Each product diversifies the firm’s total revenue and allows it to report exceptional numbers in future quarters. Analysts are on board and have rated the stock as a Strong Buy. The average price target suggests a 10% upside.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has many supporters on Wall Street. It’s rated as a Strong Buy and has a projected 14% upside from current levels. Shares are up more than 450% over the past five years and are off to a solid start with a 39% year-to-date gain.

The cybersecurity firm continues to report exceptional growth numbers, while its competitors have been struggling due to headwinds. CrowdStrike reported 33% YoY revenue growth in Q4 FY24. Profit margins expanded considerably during the quarter. The company’s $53.7 million in GAAP net income is a big improvement from a net loss of $47.5 million in the same period last year.

CrowdStrike offers exceptional annual recurring revenue. This figure increased by 34% YoY to reach $3.44 billion. The company has a large pipeline of customers and continues to attract new businesses. It has pricing power and can gradually raise prices over time to generate higher returns for shareholders.

