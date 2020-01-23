The 2019 IPO market's most active venture capital firms

87 venture-backed companies IPO'd in 2019, in line with 2018. These companies raised $26.3 billion in the IPO market, a more than $11 billion increase over the previous year. Driven by strong biotech activity and a rising number of large tech unicorns, OrbiMed topped the most active venture firms in the 2019 IPO market, along with other healthcare VCs.



Tech and healthcare dominated venture exits producing 76 IPOs (87%), with additional activity in consumer discretionary (4), financials (3), consumer staples (1), industrials (1), materials (1), and real estate (1).



Below we detail some of the most active venture capital firms in the 2019 IPO market.



OrbiMed Advisors was the primary backer of five biotech and medical device IPOs this year: Avedro (AVDR), Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL), TELA Bio (TELA), 89bio (ETNB), and NextCure (NXTC), one of the year’s best performers and currently up more than 200%.



For more on 2019's VC-backed IPO class, explore the IPO Pro Venture Capital Screen.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.