The 20 Most-Researched Vehicles in 2023 and What They Provide for Your Money

One way to gauge a car’s sales potential is to look at data showing how often it is researched by consumers. If somebody takes the time to research a vehicle, chances are they have an interest in buying it. When a lot of people start researching and buying a car, it builds buzz that leads to even more car sales. That’s the case even now, with car prices still hovering near record highs.

Rachel Cruze: 10 Used Cars Under $10K That Are Worth Buying

Read: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Car and Driver recently analyzed the most researched cars on its Buyer’s Guide in order to find out which vehicles are drawing the most reader interest. Of note, the study found that consumers in 2023 displayed a greater interest in hybrids while also spending considerable time researching pure electric vehicles.

Eight of the vehicles listed on its list of 20 most-researched cars for 2023 run on electricity only. SUVs still dominate the list, though electric pickups managed two entries. There’s also appeared to be a great deal of interest in American muscle models that are no longer in production.

Here are the 20 most shopped-for vehicles in Car and Driver’s Buyer’s Guide for 2023, ranked in order of interest, with comments from Car and Driver included.

1) Toyota Tacoma

More than1 million shoppers visited the Tacoma’s buyer’s guide entry, making it Car and Driver’s most researched new vehicle of 2023. The new Tacoma takes the “same basic shape” as the previous model but features “sharper styling, a four-cylinder engine lineup that includes both hybrid and nonhybrid versions, an available coil-over rear suspension and a much-needed infusion of technology.”

2) Honda CR-V

The CR-V is a “sales success for Honda” and provides another way to sell hybrid powertrains to the mass market. The compact SUV is Car and Driver’s current favorite because it combines “practicality, affordability and on-road composure.”

3) Tesla Cybertruck

Car and Driver calls this truck, “perhaps the most anticipated new vehicle in the past decade,” as it is set to finally launch for the 2024 model year. “After years of delays, the razor-sharp Cybertruck kicks off production with dual- and tri-motor models, the latter of which is dubbed Cyberbeast and boasts a claimed 845 horsepower.”

4) Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

This “high-performance” model went out of production after the 2021 model year, but interest has been growing steadily since then. When the Grand Cherokee was redesigned for the 2022 model year, Jeep decided “not to drop the 707-hp Hemi V-8 under its hood,” which effectively made the Trackhawk a one-generation model and a sought-after collector’s item.

5) Volkswagen ID. Buzz

This car’s retro styling “evokes memories of the 1960s Microbus,” but everything else is pure 21st century technology. The rear-wheel-drive electric powertrain offers 282 horsepower, though a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version will “pump that up” to 330 horsepower.

6) Rivian R1T

Car and Driver calls theRivian R1T “the quickest pickup truck we’ve ever tested” and one of the most popular vehicles in its Buyer’s Guide. “This electric-powered workhorse also boasts incredible range estimates of up to 410 miles per charge.”

7) Toyota Grand Highlander

This SUV is bigger than the normal Highlander and is noted to be nicer inside, with a third row of seats that can even fit adults if necessary. A nonhybrid powertrain is standard.

8) Tesla Model Y

This Tesla model remains a highly-researched car because of its driving range (up to 330 miles) and its “roomy and practical cabin.” An updated version — code-named Project Juniper — will offer “sleeker styling and more standard features.”

9) Lexus GX

An updated version of the GX has replaced the V-8 engine with a twin-turbocharged V-6 with 349 horsepower. To accompany its new powertrain, Lexus said it will “sell Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims, which will come with heavy-duty off-road gear such as 33-inch All-Terrain tires, an adaptive suspension system with more wheel articulation, a crawl-control feature and selectable drive modes for differing terrains.”

10) Lucid Air

The Air ranks as Car and Driver’s current EV range record holder and also boasts, “high-performance Sapphire trim that launched this year with 1234 horsepower and a claimed zero-to-60-mph time of just 1.9 seconds.”

11) Tesla Model 3

This is Tesla’s entry-level car, making it popular among first-time buyers. Car and Driver expects a sleeker look and more standard features when the Model 3 gets an update in 2024.

12) Mazda CX-90

The CX-90 is a larger and more powerful version of its predecessor that aims to “provide the same spirited handling” while offering more luxury and performance. For the first time, Mazda also offers a plug-in-hybrid model of the CX-90

13) Honda Accord/Accord Hybrid

This car is a regular on Car and Driver’s annual 10 Best Cars list due to its “blend of comfort, value, efficiency and driving verve.” The hybrid is “both quicker and more fuel efficient” than the non-hybrid.

14) Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Although this vehicle has gone out of production, it still gets a lot of looks from consumers. Car and Driver calls the Demon a “specially prepped drag-racing model” with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that offers 1025 horsepower.

15) Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Another car that is out of production, the GT500 is “powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 that pumps out a whopping 760 horsepower.” Some GT500s are still being sold as used cars, but the limited supply is “a good indicator that the Shelby is destined to be a future classic.”

16) Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 “cuts a striking silhouette, and its maximum estimated driving range of 361 miles puts it ahead of challengers.” Car and Driver recommends it for consumers considering a switch to an EV.

17) Ford Mustang Mach-E

Car and Driver’s former EV of the year has gotten a lot of interest from consumers. The Mach E “looks cool and has great driving range numbers,” and the GT models “bring a lot of muscle to the equation.”

18) Honda Pilot

This is a popular SUV for families because it features three rows of seats and an affordable price. Car and Driver praises the Pilot’s “smooth-running V-6 engine and practical interior.”

19) Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

This hybrid is “both quicker and more fuel-efficient than its gasoline-only sibling,” delivering up to 37 mpg in Car and Driver’s real-world highway fuel-economy test. The RAV4 Hybrid offers the “same practicality and value as the regular RAV4,” though it costs a bit more.

20) Toyota Crown

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are the 6 Best Luxury Cars I Recommend

Car and Driver calls the Crown “an intriguing mix of sedan and SUV.” This is a hybrid model sold with either a 236- or 340-horsepower powertrain and featuring a “plush cabin, quiet ride,” fuel efficiency and a powerful acceleration performance.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 20 Most-Researched Vehicles in 2023 and What They Provide for Your Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.