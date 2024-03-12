The 20 Most (and 20 Least) Expensive States To Own a Car

The average new car price is now $47,401, but that’s only one aspect of the total cost of car ownership — and that cost can vary greatly from state to state. For example, some states have no or low sales tax, which can make a big difference when it comes to a large purchase like a car.

To find the annual cost of car ownership in every state, GOBankingRates assumed a 20% down payment of $9,480 on the average-priced car, which means $8,316 per year for the average 60-month car loan. Sales tax, annual car insurance premiums, gas prices and costs of repairs and maintenance for each state were also calculated to find the total ownership costs for the year.

Here’s a look at the 20 most and least expensive states to own a car.

The Most Expensive States To Own a Car

When you account for financing, sales tax, insurance, gas and repairs, the cost to own a car for a year exceeds $25,000 in all of these states.

Here are the 20 most expensive states to own a car, ranked from most to least expensive.

1. California

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,437

$3,437 Average car insurance premium: $2,115

$2,115 Annual cost of gas: $3,529

$3,529 Average car repair costs: $416

$416 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $27,292

2. Nevada

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,911

$3,911 Average car insurance premium: $2,023

$2,023 Annual cost of gas: $2,964

$2,964 Average car repair costs: $398

$398 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $27,092

3. Florida

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

$2,844 Average car insurance premium: $2,560

$2,560 Annual cost of gas: $2,412

$2,412 Average car repair costs: $396

$396 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $26,008

4. Illinois

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,437

$3,437 Average car insurance premium: $1,578

$1,578 Annual cost of gas: $2,726

$2,726 Average car repair costs: $379

$379 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,916

5. Washington

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,081

$3,081 Average car insurance premium: $1,371

$1,371 Annual cost of gas: $3,015

$3,015 Average car repair costs: $392

$392 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,655

6. Michigan

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

$2,844 Average car insurance premium: $2,133

$2,133 Annual cost of gas: $2,507

$2,507 Average car repair costs: $356

$356 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,637

7. Rhode Island

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,318

$3,318 Average car insurance premium: $1,845

$1,845 Annual cost of gas: $2,290

$2,290 Average car repair costs: $387

$387 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,636

8. New Jersey

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,143

$3,143 Average car insurance premium: $1,901

$1,901 Annual cost of gas: $2,310

$2,310 Average car repair costs: $400

$400 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,549

9. Kansas

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,555

$3,555 Average car insurance premium: $1,594

$1,594 Annual cost of gas: $2,197

$2,197 Average car repair costs: $374

$374 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,517

10. Kentucky

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

$2,844 Average car insurance premium: $2,105

$2,105 Annual cost of gas: $2,257

$2,257 Average car repair costs: $385

$385 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,387

11. Connecticut

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,010

$3,010 Average car insurance premium: $1,750

$1,750 Annual cost of gas: $2,393

$2,393 Average car repair costs: $418

$418 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,367

12. Georgia

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,128

$3,128 Average car insurance premium: $1,647

$1,647 Annual cost of gas: $2,330

$2,330 Average car repair costs: $408

$408 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,309

13. Utah

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,247

$3,247 Average car insurance premium: $1,469

$1,469 Annual cost of gas: $2,347

$2,347 Average car repair costs: $402

$402 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,261

14. Indiana

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,318

$3,318 Average car insurance premium: $1,256

$1,256 Annual cost of gas: $2,483

$2,483 Average car repair costs: $365

$365 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,218

15. Texas

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,963

$2,963 Average car insurance premium: $1,875

$1,875 Annual cost of gas: $2,140

$2,140 Average car repair costs: $398

$398 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,171

16. Maryland

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

$2,844 Average car insurance premium: $1,640

$1,640 Annual cost of gas: $2,436

$2,436 Average car repair costs: $399

$399 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,115

17. Tennessee

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,318

$3,318 Average car insurance premium: $1,373

$1,373 Annual cost of gas: $2,198

$2,198 Average car repair costs: $399

$399 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,084

18. Minnesota

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $3,081

$3,081 Average car insurance premium: $1,493

$1,493 Annual cost of gas: $2,308

$2,308 Average car repair costs: $378

$378 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,056

19. Nebraska

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,607

$2,607 Average car insurance premium: $2,018

$2,018 Annual cost of gas: $2,255

$2,255 Average car repair costs: $375

$375 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,051

20. Pennsylvania

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

$2,844 Average car insurance premium: $1,445

$1,445 Annual cost of gas: $2,579

$2,579 Average car repair costs: $384

$384 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $25,049

The Least Expensive States To Own a Car

The difference in the annual cost to own a car between the most and least expensive states is a pretty significant amount — $5,539. One major factor in the cost savings is sales tax, with all of the top five least expensive states having no sales tax.

Here’s a look at the least expensive states to own a car, ranked from lowest to highest annual cost.

1. New Hampshire

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

$0 Average car insurance premium: $1,307

$1,307 Annual cost of gas: $2,279

$2,279 Average car repair costs: $371

$371 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $21,753

2. Alaska

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

$0 Average car insurance premium: $1,359

$1,359 Annual cost of gas: $2,630

$2,630 Average car repair costs: $387

$387 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,172

3. Oregon

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

$0 Average car insurance premium: $1,244

$1,244 Annual cost of gas: $2,812

$2,812 Average car repair costs: $394

$394 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,246

4. Montana

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

$0 Average car insurance premium: $1,692

$1,692 Annual cost of gas: $2,404

$2,404 Average car repair costs: $390

$390 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,282

5. Delaware

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $0

$0 Average car insurance premium: $2,137

$2,137 Annual cost of gas: $2,354

$2,354 Average car repair costs: $391

$391 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,678

6. Alabama

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $948

$948 Average car insurance premium: $1,542

$1,542 Annual cost of gas: $2,232

$2,232 Average car repair costs: $399

$399 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $22,918

7. North Carolina

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,422

$1,422 Average car insurance premium: $1,368

$1,368 Annual cost of gas: $2,316

$2,316 Average car repair costs: $403

$403 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,305

8. Oklahoma

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,541

$1,541 Average car insurance premium: $1,797

$1,797 Annual cost of gas: $2,166

$2,166 Average car repair costs: $380

$380 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,679

9. Colorado

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,375

$1,375 Average car insurance premium: $1,940

$1,940 Annual cost of gas: $2,183

$2,183 Average car repair costs: $417

$417 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,711

10. Virginia

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,967

$1,967 Average car insurance premium: $1,321

$1,321 Annual cost of gas: $2,352

$2,352 Average car repair costs: $401

$401 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,838

11. New Mexico

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,896

$1,896 Average car insurance premium: $1,505

$1,505 Annual cost of gas: $2,263

$2,263 Average car repair costs: $393

$393 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,853

12. South Dakota

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $1,896

$1,896 Average car insurance premium: $1,581

$1,581 Annual cost of gas: $2,247

$2,247 Average car repair costs: $378

$378 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $23,897

13. Iowa

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,370

$2,370 Average car insurance premium: $1,321

$1,321 Annual cost of gas: $2,259

$2,259 Average car repair costs: $360

$360 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,106

14. Maine

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,607

$2,607 Average car insurance premium: $1,116

$1,116 Annual cost of gas: $2,349

$2,349 Average car repair costs: $349

$349 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,218

15. North Dakota

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,370

$2,370 Average car insurance premium: $1,419

$1,419 Annual cost of gas: $2,272

$2,272 Average car repair costs: $365

$365 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,222

16. Mississippi

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,370

$2,370 Average car insurance premium: $1,606

$1,606 Annual cost of gas: $2,118

$2,118 Average car repair costs: $394

$394 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,284

17. Ohio

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,726

$2,726 Average car insurance premium: $1,023

$1,023 Annual cost of gas: $2,477

$2,477 Average car repair costs: $354

$354 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,376

18. Wisconsin

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,370

$2,370 Average car insurance premium: $1,499

$1,499 Annual cost of gas: $2,380

$2,380 Average car repair costs: $361

$361 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,406

19. Missouri

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,005

$2,005 Average car insurance premium: $2,104

$2,104 Annual cost of gas: $2,207

$2,207 Average car repair costs: $379

$379 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,491

20. Idaho

Sales tax (assuming $47,401 MSRP): $2,844

$2,844 Average car insurance premium: $1,121

$1,121 Annual cost of gas: $2,358

$2,358 Average car repair costs: $389

$389 Total costs for 1 year of ownership: $24,508

Methodology: To generate these rankings, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled the cost of buying and owning a car for one year in all 50 states. This total included four key car expenses: (1) car sales tax, based on rates provided by PolicyGenius; taxes were based on the average car transaction amount of $47,401 in January 2024, as reported by Kelley Blue Book; (2) average annual car insurance premiums, sourced from CarInsurance.com’s 2023 report; (3) average annual gas expenses, based on an average of historical regular gas prices in each state sourced from AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report on March 5, 2024; the expense was calculated based on the assumption of a driver filling up a 14-gallon tank once a week; (4) average annual car maintenance and repair costs, sourced from CarMD’s 2022 State Repair Cost Rankings. These expenses were combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle — based on $47,401 MSRP, 20% down payment of $9,480, an average credit score of 716 as sourced from Experian, an interest rate of 6.88%, as sourced from Experian, loan length of 60 months, which equals to $693 per month or $8,316 per year — to determine the cost to own a car for a year. GOBankingRates also attempted to calculate for title and registration fees, but with such varying degrees between states’ car excise and personal property tax laws as well as rules for weight of vehicles, age of vehicle and the cost of the vehicle; GOBankingRates decided to not to include these fees in its final ranking. All data is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

