The 20 Best Deals at Sam's Club for Under $100

You can find a lot of great deals at Sam's Club. Some of them are big deals, saving you hundreds of dollars -- while others are on a smaller scale. But it's those little things that we buy regularly where we can really see our savings accounts benefit from warehouse stores like Sam's Club.

Membership

Sam's Club offers two membership tiers: regular and Plus. Both are currently on sale.

1. Regular membership

While other warehouse stores cost $60+ a year -- we're looking at you, Costco -- Sam's Club is just $45 a year. Even better, you can get that money back almost instantly as a discount on your first in-club purchase of $45 or more. This offer is good through Oct. 14, 2022.

The Deal: Join for $45, get $45 off your first in-club purchase.

The Savings: 100%

2. Plus membership

You can also save if you want the upgraded Sam's Club Plus Membership. Normally $100 a year, you can get $50 back on your first in-club purchase of $50 or more. A Plus membership gets you free shipping on online orders, 2% Sam's Cash on club purchases, and early access to clubs. This deal is good through Oct. 16, 2022.

The Deal: Join Plus for $100, get $50 off your first in-club purchase.

The Savings: 50%

Sam's Club membership fees are going up on Oct. 17, so if you want to join, now's the time!

Laundry detergent

Even before you consider sales, buying laundry soap at Sam's Club can save a lot of money compared to shopping at Walmart or Target. But right now, several brands of laundry detergent are also offering Instant Savings deals. These deals expire Sept. 25, 2022.

3. all Liquid Laundry Detergent Free Clear for Sensitive Skin (250 oz.)

The Deal: $13.98 (regularly $17.98) -- $4 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 22%

4. all Mighty Pacs Laundry Detergent, Free Clear for Sensitive Skin (120 ct.)

The Deal: $15.98 (regularly $19.98) -- $4 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 20%

5. Gain AromaBoost Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent (200 fl. oz.)

The Deal: $15.47 (regularly $18.97) -- $3.50 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 18%

6. Persil ProClean Liquid Laundry Detergent + OXI Power (225 fl. oz.)

The Deal: $20.98 (regularly $24.98) -- $4 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 16%

Over-the-counter medicines

If you use name-brand over-the-counter medications, Sam's Club is always the place to buy. But these extra Instant Savings deals make the discounts even better. These deals expire Sept. 25, 2022.

7. Tylenol Extra Strength Caplets, Pain Relief 500mg (325 ct.)

The Deal: $14.48 (regularly $18.48) -- $4 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 22%

8. Zyrtec Antihistamine Allergy Tablets 10 mg. (120 ct.)

The Deal: $34.98 (regularly $42.98) -- $8 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 19%

9. Aleve Naproxen Sodium Caplets, All Day Pain Reliever (320 ct.)

The Deal: $16.98 (regularly $19.98) -- $3 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 15%

10. Tums Ultra Assorted Berry (265 ct.)

The Deal: $8.54 (regularly $11.54) -- $3 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 26%

Paper goods

Most households can go through toilet paper and paper towels at near light speed. Buying these things in bulk at Sam's Club is an easy way to save every day. But make the savings even bigger with Instant Savings deals this week. These deals expire Sept. 25, 2022.

11. Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper (36 Mega Rolls)

The Deal: $22.98 (regularly $25.98) -- $3 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 12%

12. Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper Super Plus Rolls (32 rolls)

The Deal: $10 off when you buy 2 (regularly $23.98)

The Savings: 21%

13. Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper Giant Mega Roll (32 rolls)

The Deal: $10 off when you buy 2 (regularly $29.88)

The Savings: 17%

14. Bounty Select-A-Size 2-Ply Paper Towels, White (12 rolls)

The Deal: $10 off when you buy 2 (regularly $20.96)

The Savings: 24%

15. Bounty Full-Size 2-Ply Paper Towels, White (12 rolls)

The Deal: $10 off when you buy 2 (regularly $26.18)

The Savings: 19%

Electronics

Many household electronics can be had for a bargain at Sam's Club year-round. But these Instant Savings deals make upgrading your electronics a no-brainer. These deals expire Sept. 25, 2022.

16. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Rechargeable Toothbrush (2 pk.)

The Deal: $79.98 (regularly $99.98) -- $20 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 20%

17. Oral-B Pro Clean 1500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White (2 pk.)

The Deal: $79.98 (regularly $99.98) -- $20 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 20%

18. Philips Norelco Shaver 5675 with Travel Case

The Deal: $79.98 (regularly $99.98) -- $20 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 20%

19. Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser and Tablets

The Deal: $79.98 (regularly $99.98) -- $20 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 20%

20. Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum

The Deal: $99.98 (regularly $119.98) -- $20 off with Instant Savings

The Savings: 17%

You can't beat double savings

You can find many great deals at Sam's Club with or without an extra sale. But the bonus value from an Instant Savings deal makes these buys truly worth a look -- especially when you can get a membership on a 100% discount!

Of course, warehouse stores aren't the only way to boost your savings. Check out these personal finance resources for even more ways to improve your finances!

