The 17% return delivered to Old National Bancorp's (NASDAQ:ONB) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) share price is up 13%, but that's less than the broader market return. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 1.0% in three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Old National Bancorp shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Old National Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 48% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 13% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Old National Bancorp, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.65.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ONB Earnings Per Share Growth November 25th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Old National Bancorp the TSR over the last 1 year was 17%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Old National Bancorp shareholders gained a total return of 17% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 5% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

