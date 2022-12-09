The 17 Best Christmas Deals at Costco

Costco is one of the go-to places for holiday shopping, and this year is no different. Finding the best deals for Christmas can be tricky, especially when you're on a budget. But by shopping smart, you can find great deals this holiday season. Costco is one of the largest wholesale retailers known for their competitive prices, bulk products, and no-frills shopping experience. Costco also has a wide selection of Christmas deals. From toys to technology, food and more, Costco has something for everyone on your list. Here are some of the best deals at Costco this holiday season.

Electronics

Costco has a range of electronic devices available and at great prices, such as laptops, cameras, tablets and other gadgets. They're perfect for tech-savvy folks on your list or those looking to upgrade their current electronics.

Sony XB-33 Extra Bass Wireless Bluetooth Speaker -- $99.99 (Originally $119.99, deal expires 12/18/22)

-- $99.99 (Originally $119.99, deal expires 12/18/22) LG 35" Class UltraWide Curved WQHD HDR10 Monitor -- $299.99 (Originally $499.99, deal expires 12/18/22)

-- $299.99 (Originally $499.99, deal expires 12/18/22) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - 1080p - Windows 11 - Abyss Blue -- $599.99 (Originally $749.99, deal expires 12/18/22)

-- $599.99 (Originally $749.99, deal expires 12/18/22) Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch, Additional Band Included -- $80 off, Member-only pricing

-- $80 off, Member-only pricing LG 55" Class - OLED B2 Series - 4K UHD OLED TV - Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle Included for five years of total coverage -- $999.99 through 12/24/22 with bonus $100 Costco Shop Card

Furniture and appliances

Costco's got plenty of furniture and appliances to make your home more pleasant. They have great deals on home appliances for your kitchen, laundry room, and more. Whether you need a new vacuum, kitchenware, or other small appliance, you can find something that fits your budget at Costco.

Blueair Blue Pure 121 Air Purifier -- $249.99 (Originally $349.99, deal expires 12/18/22)

-- $249.99 (Originally $349.99, deal expires 12/18/22) $300 off on select furniture and appliances if you spend $2,000 . The offer is valid through 11/30/22 and only one per membership

. The offer is valid through 11/30/22 and only one per membership Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Heating Fan HP4A -- $130 off through 12/25/22, Member-only pricing

-- $130 off through 12/25/22, Member-only pricing Dyson V11 Torque Drive+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -- $150 off through 12/25/22, Member-only pricing

-- $150 off through 12/25/22, Member-only pricing iRobot Roomba j8+ (8550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum -- $100 off through 12/25/22, Member-only pricing

-- $100 off through 12/25/22, Member-only pricing Calphalon Contemporary 11-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set -- $149.99 (Originally $219.99, deal expires 12/25/22)

Food and drinks

Costco is a great place to shop for food gifts like gourmet chocolates, cookies, and other snacks. They also have discounted items such as wine and spirits that make the perfect stocking stuffers.

De'Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine -- $129.99 (Originally $169.99, deal expires 12/18/22)

-- $129.99 (Originally $169.99, deal expires 12/18/22) The Fruit Company Celebration 8 Box Holiday Tower -- $59.99 (Originally $79.99, deal expires 12/23/22)

Gift cards

If you're looking for a unique gift idea -- why not pick up one of Costco's gift cards? You can choose from hundreds of different brands so it's sure to be something that fits everyone's needs.

Best of Italy Four $25 E-Gift Cards (worth $100) -- $74.99 through 12/25/22

-- $74.99 through 12/25/22 Romano's Macaroni Grill Two $50 E-Gift Cards (worth $100) -- $74.99 through 12/25/22

-- $74.99 through 12/25/22 Krispy Kreme Four $15 E-Gift Cards (worth $60) -- $44.99

-- $44.99 Boston Market Four $25 E-Gift Cards (worth $100) -- $79.99

No matter what you're looking for this holiday season, Costco has a wide range of products at discounted prices, so chances are you will find something that meets your needs. These are just some of the Christmas deals Costco is offering. So if you're struggling to find something special for someone on your list this year, be sure to browse Costco's other products. From electronics like TVs and computers to appliances and food, there's a little bit of everything in their selection.

