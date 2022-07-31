The 16% return this week takes Inspired Entertainment's (NASDAQ:INSE) shareholders three-year gains to 33%

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) share price is up 33% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 11% in the last year.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Inspired Entertainment isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Inspired Entertainment saw its revenue grow at 20% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. The stock is up 10% over that time - a decent but not impressive return. Generally, we'd expect a stronger share price, given the impressive revenue growth. It could be that the stock was previously over-priced, or its losses might worry the market. But you might want to take a closer look at this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:INSE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling Inspired Entertainment stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 11% received by Inspired Entertainment shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -11%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 0.5% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Inspired Entertainment (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Inspired Entertainment is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

