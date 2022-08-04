The 15% return this week takes Clean Harbors' (NYSE:CLH) shareholders five-year gains to 101%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) stock is up an impressive 101% over the last five years. And in the last month, the share price has gained 20%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 8.7% in the last thirty days.

Since it's been a strong week for Clean Harbors shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Clean Harbors moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Clean Harbors share price is up 42% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 40% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 12% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CLH Earnings Per Share Growth August 4th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Clean Harbors' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Clean Harbors shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.5% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 15% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Clean Harbors , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

