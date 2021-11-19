The 15% return this week takes Children's Place's (NASDAQ:PLCE) shareholders one-year gains to 176%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) share price has soared 176% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also up 36% in about a month. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 9.3% lower than it was three years ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Children's Place investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Children's Place went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 5.1% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PLCE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2021

We know that Children's Place has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Children's Place

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Children's Place has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 176% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Children's Place is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.