The 15 Best Value Stocks to Buy for 2022

On balance, 2021 was great for investors. The S&P 500 Index is up strongly again, tracking an annual gain of about 21% as of this writing. However, there are certainly also some concerning signs as we enter 2022 – which puts value stocks back on the radar of many investors.

For starters, there's the continued threat of inflation eating away at profit margins for some businesses and the confidence of American consumers. Additionally, the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has parts of Europe closing down. And then there are structural risks for businesses, including a tight labor market and the risk of higher interest rates and borrowing costs.

If you're pleased with your past performance but concerned about the future, value stocks may be worth looking into.

In hopes of finding the best value stocks for investors heading into the new year, we looked for:

Companies with a minimum market value of about $1 billion

Those with forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below the broader market (for reference, the S&P 500's forward P/E is currently at 21.3)

Strong analyst support, with at least 10 Wall Street experts covering the stock and the vast majority of those issuing ratings of Buy or Strong Buy

That said, here are 15 of the best value stocks to buy for 2022. If you're looking for a bit more stability as we enter the new year, take a closer look at these names.

Data is as of Dec. 20. Dividend yields are calculated by annualizing the most recent payout and dividing by the share price. Analyst ratings courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence, unless otherwise noted. Stocks are listed by analysts' consensus recommendation, from lowest to highest.

Getty Images

Lowe's

Market value: $165.5 billion

$165.5 billion Dividend yield: 1.3%

1.3% Forward P/E ratio: 20.6

20.6 Analysts' ratings: 17 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 8 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

17 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 8 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.81 (Buy)

Home improvement giant Lowe's (LOW, $245.62) isn't the biggest kid on the block, with a market value of "only" $165 billion when compared with bigger peer Home Depot (HD) that is more than twice that amount. However, value investors know there can sometimes be a big advantage to investing in companies that may have a lower profile.

Consider the value metrics of both: HD has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 25 and trades for nearly 3x next year's revenue estimate. Lowe's, on the other hand, has a forward P/E of about 20 and trades for only about 2x times 2022 revenue forecasts. In other words, Home Depot may be valued at a higher figure on Wall Street, but that's in part because investors are paying a significant premium for shares.

And let's be clear here: Lowe's isn't underpriced because it's fading away. Revenue will jump 7% or so this year as earnings per share (EPS) are set to surge at an impressive 35% over 2020 levels.

While supply-chain disruptions as well as the lingering impact of the pandemic have created some near-term challenges, the bottom line is that a booming housing market in the U.S. is always good for home improvement. People can cash out the equity in their homes for big projects, or at least feel emboldened to spend on smaller ones as they know they'll get a nice payday when it comes time to sell.

The value proposition of LOW stock is strong right now, and won't be going away anytime soon. That makes it worth a look for 2022 if you're interested in value stocks.

Getty Images

KKR & Co.

Market value: $41.3 billion

$41.3 billion Dividend yield: 0.8%

0.8% Forward P/E ratio: 17.7

17.7 Analysts' ratings: 7 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 3 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

7 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 3 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.76 (Buy)

Private equity icon KKR & Co. (KKR, $70.58) is one of those financial powerhouses that does well when the broader economy is strong, but can often do even better when it hits a troubled spot. That's because KKR specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, credit "special situations" and turnarounds of distressed corporations.

When things are good, KKR's investments pay off. But when the economy takes a turn for the worse, the expertise of this investment giant allows it to snap up bargains – and then harvest even bigger profits when things turn around.

These investments have no limit, spanning the globe and touching all manner of industries, from cybersecurity to real estate to natural resources to healthcare. Typically, it invests between $30 million to $500 million a pop – making these companies big enough to matter, but not so big that the KKR portfolio could be in trouble if its biggest position falls apart.

Unlike some other publicly traded investment vehicles, you won't get a stellar dividend from KKR. But what you will get are rock solid fundamentals – including profits that are set to double this fiscal year, then edge even higher in 2022.

You'll also get a history of strong outperformance, with the stock up an impressive 330% in the last five years to triple the S&P 500 in the same period.

Getty Images

Comcast

Market value: $221.1 billion

$221.1 billion Dividend yield: 2.1%

2.1% Forward P/E ratio: 15.2

15.2 Analysts' ratings: 19 Strong Buy, 9 Buy, 7 Hold, 0 Sell, 1 Strong Sell

19 Strong Buy, 9 Buy, 7 Hold, 0 Sell, 1 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.75 (Buy)

While the rise of streaming video and cell phones have admittedly worn away at the traditional lines of cable and landline telephone, there's one big reason why Comcast (CMCSA, $48.40) isn't going anywhere. And ironically, it's the same one powering both streaming and cell use: the internet.

Comcast offers high-speed internet access to consumers and businesses, and these days that makes this telecom company a provider of essential services as much as a power or water company. That has been particularly true in many regions where remote work and schooling have become the norm thanks to the coronavirus. And when it comes to scale, the $220-billion Comcast is hard to uproot with a virtual monopoly in many markets.

Investors can take this low-risk operation to the bank with regular dividend payments that add up to a more than 2% yield at present. What's more, the payouts of 25 cents per share per quarter are only about 30% of total profits and have plenty of potential for increases down the road.

Comcast stock has underperformed lately, in part thanks to guiding down in September and then warning investors again in December about slowing subscriber growth. But now that the negative news is baked in, investors of value stocks may want to keep one eye trained on CMCSA based on the long-term potential and stability of this company.

Getty Images

FedEx

Market value: $65.2 billion

$65.2 billion Dividend yield: 1.2%

1.2% Forward P/E ratio: 12.0

12.0 Analysts' ratings: 17 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 9 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

17 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 9 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.73 (Buy)

If, like many of your fellow Americans, you've been doing a ton of online shopping over the last few weeks, you have likely had your fair share of boxes from FedEx (FDX, $245.55) arrive on the porch. And while many consumers only rely on this shipping service occasionally, the bottom line is that writing a check to FedEx for shipping services is a daily occurrence for many businesses if they want to compete in the current retail environment.

With nearly $100 billion in annual revenue and a run rate of about 3 billion packages delivered last fiscal year, FedEx is an integral part of the global economy. That makes it one of the best value stocks to own in 2022 and beyond because while the mix of sales may ebb and flow based on consumer tastes, the underlying need to transport goods from point A to point B will never go away.

Delivery can admittedly be a low-margin business, but profits are hardly stagnant. FDX is predicted to tally $20.37 in earnings per share this year for a more than double-digit growth rate. Furthermore, EPS are set to jump another 11% or so in the next fiscal year, too.

Throw in a $1.5 billion accelerated stock buyback plan to provide tailwind for share prices and there's a lot to like about this dominant delivery company as we enter 2022.

Getty Images

Electronic Arts

Market value: $36.7 billion

$36.7 billion Dividend yield: 0.5%

0.5% Forward P/E ratio: 18.7

18.7 Analysts' ratings: 17 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 7 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

17 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 7 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.67 (Buy)

The days when video game stocks were thought of as kids' stuff is long gone, with roughly $180 billion in annual sales for global gaming platforms, according to analytics firm Newzoo. And when it comes to dominant studios in the industry, Electronic Arts (EA, $129.92) continues to be a world leader.

To begin with, it's the gold standard for any sports games, with titles such as FIFA Soccer and Madden NFL churning up steady cash from their annual releases featuring each year's players.

There's also steady online services revenue from these franchises as players log on – particularly amid COVID-19 restrictions – to game with friends. Throw in popular shoot-em-up games like Battlefield and Apex Legends and there's a huge built-in fan base eager for sequels regardless of whatever new products EA cranks out in the years to come.

Admittedly, thanks to the social distancing and at-home gaming surge EA saw during the pandemic, the performance of the last 12-24 months may not be recreatable. Specifically, revenue is set to surge more than 20% this fiscal year. However, it's important to acknowledge that modern video games sold by EA depend on in-game transactions as much as the initial launch sales – so a built-in user base now means a steady foundation for the future.

Case in point: Earnings will grow 20% this year then nearly 10% next year on top of that. And as a world leader at more than $36 billion in market value and roughly $8 billion in annual sales, this value stock is a gaming powerhouse that isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Getty Images

Huntsman

Market value: $6.9 billion

$6.9 billion Dividend yield: 2.3%

2.3% Forward P/E ratio: 9.2

9.2 Analysts' ratings: 11 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 4 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

11 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 4 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.63 (Buy)

Diversified chemicals company Huntsman (HUN, $31.48) is a prime example of the kind of value stock that many investors are drawn to. That's because it offers investors exposure to a rather sleepy but reliable business that throws off steady income, even if it may not ever see shares double in short order.

Huntsman generates more than $8 billion in annual revenue by serving a wide array of customers with products including polyurethane, epoxies, resins, insulation and dyes. This fuels an above-average dividend yield of 2.3% that is highly sustainable at only about 20% or so of next year's total earnings per share.

To top it off, shares are trading for a bargain valuation when compared with other picks on Wall Street. HUN has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of under 10 – well below the forward P/E of 12 for the S&P 500 Index and considerably lower than peers like Dupont de Nemours (DD) that boasts a reading of 18 on that metric.

It may be hard for some investors to get excited about a midsized chemicals company in the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and self-driving cars. But the fact that Huntsman isn't flashy should be a large part of the appeal to investors looking for the best value stocks to round out a low-risk portfolio in 2022.

Getty Images

United Therapeutics

Market value: $9.1 billion

$9.1 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Forward P/E ratio: 13.4

13.4 Analysts' ratings: 6 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 0 Hold, 1 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

6 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 0 Hold, 1 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.60 (Buy)

Maryland-based United Therapeutics (UTHR, $202.22) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of "orphan drugs," a special class of treatment that is fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration to help serve the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. UTHR's specialties are neurological and cardiovascular diseases, as well as transplant-related treatments.

Now, anyone familiar with high-octane biotechnology stocks may be wondering how this kind of company is a "value" investment. After all, many names in this sector can be incredibly volatile as they gap up on new drug approvals or crash and burn when research doesn't pan out as expected.

But UTHR is not a development-stage company that's burning cash as it waits for its first blockbuster. It's already brought treatments to market and is cashing in. Specifically, it generates almost $2 billion in annual revenue – and is growing that top line by 14% this fiscal year and 10% next year. Furthermore, it's forecast to rack up more than 30% growth in EPS for fiscal 2022.

With specialty drugs that serve important gaps in treatment plans, the harsh reality is that many of these patients simply have no choice but to rely on United Therapeutics. That results in a strong and reliable stream of cash, and makes this a solid play among value stocks for the coming year.

Getty Images

Global Payments

Market value: $35.9 billion

$35.9 billion Dividend yield: 0.8%

0.8% Forward P/E ratio: 15.9

15.9 Analysts' ratings: 18 Strong Buy, 8 Buy, 5 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

18 Strong Buy, 8 Buy, 5 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.58 (Buy)

Global Payments (GPN, $123.67) provides payment technology and related software solutions. These include authorization and transfers for more than 140 different kinds of payments, as well as a "merchant solutions" arm that offers terminal rentals, security services and digital accounting and reporting.

The company may not be well known, but has nearly $36 billion in market value at present and was founded back in 1967, so it has rich experience and deep roots with clients. It also knows a thing or two about adapting and evolving amid high-tech disruption, going with the flow through globalization of banking in the late 20th century followed by the e-commerce revolution of the 2000s into the mobile payment transformation of the 2010s.

But that's ancient history. What really should matter to investors is consistent expansion in both GPN payment volumes and its profits and sales as a result. Specifically, analysts are forecasting 15% top-line growth this fiscal year and another 10% next year. Earnings per share should jump even more, by about 27% this year and almost 20% next year. Throw in a big dividend hike of 28% last August and there's a lot to like here.

Admittedly, things haven't been so hot for GPN lately from a share price perspective. Shares have slumped steadily all year after a pair of disappointing guidance hiccups. However, considering the forecast for profits and sales is still decidedly higher, many investors may view this as a gross overreaction – and a good opportunity to stake out a position in one of the best value stocks for 2022.

Getty Images

General Motors

Market value: $78.5 billion

$78.5 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Forward P/E ratio: 8.0

8.0 Analysts' ratings: 12 Strong Buy, 9 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

12 Strong Buy, 9 Buy, 2 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.57 (Buy)

After bottoming around $20 a share during the pandemic-related lows in early 2020, General Motors (GM, $54.04) stock has surged back to currently trade in the mid-$50 range. That's because while this vehicle manufacturer may not have quite the brand appeal of electric vehicle (EV) stocks like Tesla (TSLA), it is still a preeminent automaker.

True, U.S. auto sales hit a lull in recent years after a run from 2017 through 2019, when roughly 17 million units were sold annually. That dropped to slightly under 15 million in 2020 thanks to the initial COVID-19 disruptions, and will bottom out at just over 13 million this year as supply-chain issues remain problematic worldwide.

But consider this: GM made about $145 billion in total revenue each year during that big 2017-19 run. And according to analyst projections, it will tally more than $150 billion in top-line sales next fiscal year. What should be even more impressive is that profitability has rebounded in a significant way as the carmaker adjusts operations, with fiscal 2021 earnings predicted to hit $6.75 a share – up 38% from last year despite revenue pressures.

There's undoubtedly a lot of uncertainty in the automotive industry right now, what with EV upstarts and supply-chain woes. But GM is a stock that knows how to survive. With an ambitious array of plug-in cars including a Silverado pickup and Cadillac luxury sedan, there are reasons to expect General Motors to stay competitive in the long run.

Getty Images

Graphic Packaging

Market value: $5.8 billion

$5.8 billion Dividend yield: 1.6%

1.6% Forward P/E ratio: 16.9

16.9 Analysts' ratings: 10 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 3 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

10 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 3 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.53 (Buy)

Winning the award for stocks on this list that do exactly what they say they do is Graphic Packaging (GPK, $18.73). This is a holding company that designs packaging with graphics on it. Case closed!

For those who want a little more color, GPK is a supplier to a wide array of industries including specialty beverage providers, packaged foods companies, restaurants and consumer goods manufacturers. Need a cardboard cup for your café? Disposable foil trays to make some baked goods? How about bulk paperboard or machinery systems to figure out your own custom packaging solutions? Then GPK has you covered.

The value proposition here speaks for itself, because while margins are not particularly high and growth may never set the world on fire … there is always going to be a need for cardboard packaging in the modern economy.

What's more, Graphic Packaging is in a unique position to benefit from near-term tailwinds emerging in 2022. This includes higher commodity prices that allow it to charge more for its packaging solutions, as well as a fast-growing environmental business where it offers recycled materials to end-users looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

That has added up to a jaw-dropping forecast of 20% revenue growth next year, and 60% expansion in earnings per share if things go as Wall Street expects. That's obviously not sustainable in the long term, but is a great excuse to carve out a position in GPK sooner rather than later.

Getty Images

Columbus McKinnon

Market value: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Dividend yield: 0.5%

0.5% Forward P/E ratio: 16.3

16.3 Analysts' ratings: 5 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 0 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

5 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 0 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.44 (Strong Buy)

You'd be forgiven if you've never heard of Buffalo, New York-based Columbus McKinnon (CMCO, $42.75). This low-profile corporation is valued at just over $1 billion and operates a rather arcane business that involves "intelligent motion solutions." That's a fancy way to refer to hoists, rigging and cranes that lift stuff up and move it somewhere else.

Before you scoff at the verbiage, let's get one thing straight: lifting stuff is important! It can also be complicated when things are heavy or loads shift easily or you're in a factory that wants to maximize productivity.

As one example of what CMCO does, consider its traction drives for mining applications that allow companies to transport minerals they've extracted from the ground. That's not a particularly glamorous part of iron or gold mining, but it is a crucial step in the supply chain.

Old school value investors are probably salivating at this point, as they know a company that is highly specialized and respected by its small list of customers is precisely the kind of slow-and-steady play that makes for a great long-term investment.

But here's the thing: Wall Street read too much into COVID-related disruptions, selling off CMCO prematurely during the pandemic-era lows. After they realized the error of their ways, investors bid this stock up threefold from its March 2020 lows!

Shares have admittedly cooled off a bit to close the year, and it may be unrealistic to expect another 200% gain in 2022 from here. But it goes to show that short-term volatility can't keep a specialized stock like Columbus McKinnon down. That's precisely the kind of investment those looking for low-risk value stocks might want to consider in an uncertain time for their portfolio.

Getty Images

MasTec

Market value: $6.5 billion

$6.5 billion Dividend yield: N/A

N/A Forward P/E ratio: 16.1

16.1 Analysts' ratings: 8 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

8 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.42 (Strong Buy)

While MasTec (MTZ, $87.70) caught the eye of some swing traders recently, it's important to acknowledge that the basic investing thesis behind this engineering stock is fundamentally a value-driven one. MTZ is a $6.5-billion company that provides engineering services across a widely diversified portfolio of operations. This includes energy infrastructure for the oil and gas industry, telecommunications towers and underground cable, water and wastewater systems, and even environmental projects to shore up waterways to protect wetlands.

It's easy to understand the recent buying spree in MTZ on the heels of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November. After all, a company like MasTec has its fingers in many pies related to that federal spending spree. However, the pop was short-lived as shares went from $80 to $100 … and right back down again in the last few weeks.

Long-term investors of value stocks should tune out this noise and instead rely on the rock-solid operations of MTZ. Revenue marched up steadily each of the four years before the pandemic. While it rolled back in 2020, the top line of MasTec should hit $8 billion in fiscal 2021 – up more than 11% from the $7.2 billion in sales it recorded in 2019 before the coronavirus. And it's worth mentioning that rebound is clearly absent from any federal stimulus that is only a few weeks old and hasn't trickled into local projects at all yet.

There is clearly volatility right now thanks to swing traders. But investors who are willing to take the long view on one of the best value stocks for 2022 may want to look beyond the last few weeks and to the long-term proposition of this engineering leader with unrivaled expertise and incredibly diverse operations.

Getty Images

East West Bancorp

Market value: $10.4 billion

$10.4 billion Dividend yield: 1.7%

1.7% Forward P/E ratio: 12.3

12.3 Analysts' ratings: 8 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

8 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.36 (Strong Buy)

East West Bancorp (EWBC, $73.54) is aptly named, operating as a bank holding company that serves businesses and individuals in both the U.S. and Greater China. That makes it a very intriguing stock, as it is exposed to the unique growth opportunities driven by economic relationships on both sides, but has the strong foundation you would expect from a $10 billion financial powerhouse.

To be clear, this isn't some risky investment bank that's plowing $50 million a pop into unknown Asian startups. This is a humdrum bank that does things like mortgages, lines of credit to industrial companies, heavy equipment financing and the like. It is headquartered in Pasadena, California, but has about 120 total locations in places like Hong Kong and Shanghai, in addition to the typical online operations you'd expect of a modern bank.

Things have been booming for East West lately, with shares up more than 50% in the last 12 months to more than double the return of the S&P 500 Index. That's in part because revenue is forecast to jump 10% this year and more than 7% next year. But what's really impressive is the expanding profitability of EWBC, as earnings per share are set to hit $6.15 at the end of this fiscal year – up more than 50% from $3.97 per share from the prior year.

There are risks with any exposure to a nation like China, but with more than $60 billion in total assets at present there is a strong foundation under East West Bancorp that will provide a cushion to any short-term political or economic stress in 2022.

Getty Images

Encompass Health

Market value: $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion Dividend yield: 1.8%

1.8% Forward P/E ratio: 14.7

14.7 Analysts' ratings: 9 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 0 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

9 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 0 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.31 (Strong Buy)

In an uncertain environment on Wall Street, one of the few sure things that investors can rely upon is the fact that we all grow old and see our bodies break down. And Encompass Health (EHC, $62.23) is here to cash in on this opportunity by offering home health, rehab and hospice care across hundreds of locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Particularly meaningful in the age of COVID-19 has been its Home Health segment that aims to keep patients on the road to recovery in their own homes – outside of hospitals or assisted living facilities. Not only have many facilities just not had the capacity lately, the risk of exposure to a highly contagious disease in closed medical environments has prompted many Americans with means to opt for home healthcare for their loved ones instead.

Revenue is set to tick up about 10% in fiscal 2021 thanks to this trend. What's even more impressive is that earnings per share are set to surge almost 50% as surging demand allows for higher rates to be charged for these kinds of services. And that's only the beginning, with solid growth in both the top line and bottom line projected again in fiscal 2022.

Throw in a very sustainable 1.8% dividend that is a mere 25% or so of total earnings and value investors have a lot to like about EHC.

Getty Images

MKS Instruments

Market value: $8.7 billion

$8.7 billion Dividend yield: 0.6%

0.6% Forward P/E ratio: 14.7

14.7 Analysts' ratings: 8 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell

8 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 1 Hold, 0 Sell, 0 Strong Sell Analysts' consensus recommendation: 1.30 (Strong Buy)

MKS Instruments (MKSI, $156.25) is one of those slow and steady industrial names that value investors often gravitate to despite their decidedly unflashy business lines. This particular pick among the best value stocks for 2022 develops and makes instruments used in vacuum sealing, flow and valve technology, microwave and radio frequency tools and light and motion controllers, to name a few. Its products are used in everything from printed circuit board manufacturing to life sciences to traditional manufacturing.

And as a roughly $9-billion outfit, MKSI also represents the "goldilocks" sized companies that many value investors generally gravitate too – not so small that it could be disrupted by one bad quarter, but not so large that it is incapable of continued growth from current levels. Case in point: The recovering global economy helped drive stellar revenue growth in 2021, which should finish the year up more than 26%, if current projections hold.

The dividend is admittedly less than stellar, considering some of the paydays from other value stocks on this list and the average yield of about 1.3% for the S&P 500 Index at present. But the dividend is all but certain to rise given that the current 88 cents per share paid annually is a mere 7% or so of MKSI's projected $12 in earnings next fiscal year.

Throw in the potential of growth by acquisition with its $1.5 billion buyout of high-tech equipment manufacturer Atotech and there's a lot of reason to be optimistic that MKSI won't just hang tough in 2022, but deliver strong performance to investors regardless of the economic environment.

