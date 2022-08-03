The 14% return this week takes Rent-A-Center's (NASDAQ:RCII) shareholders five-year gains to 100%

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) share price is up 79% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 59% (ignoring dividends).

Since the stock has added US$173m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Rent-A-Center became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. In fact, the Rent-A-Center stock price is 5.6% lower in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 31% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -1.9% per year.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:RCII Earnings Per Share Growth August 3rd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Rent-A-Center the TSR over the last 5 years was 100%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Rent-A-Center shareholders did even worse, losing 58% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 15% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rent-A-Center better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rent-A-Center you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

