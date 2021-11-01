The 13% return this week takes Blue Apron Holdings' (NYSE:APRN) shareholders one-year gains to 113%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) share price has soared 113% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 107% over the last quarter. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 57% in the last three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Blue Apron Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Blue Apron Holdings saw its revenue grow by 13%. That's not great considering the company is losing money. In contrast, the share price took off during the year, gaining 113%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:APRN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Blue Apron Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Blue Apron Holdings rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 113% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 16% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Blue Apron Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Blue Apron Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



