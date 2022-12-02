The 13 Best Christmas Deals at Sam's Club

Keeping your finances on track during the holidays can be hard. But thankfully, the holiday shopping season is also the season of sales -- a Salesmas, if you will.

So when it comes to retail discounts, Black Friday is just the start of the show. At Sam's Club, for instance, you'll see a variety of events through the rest of the holiday shopping season. We've found some of the best deals out there.

December Savings Event (Dec. 3 to Dec. 7)

Sam's Club's short-lived December Savings Event will only run from Dec. 3 through Dec. 7, and while supplies last.

1. Emeril French Door Air Fryer

Although they're often called air fryers, these machines are basically small convection ovens. They cook quickly, crisp food fairly well, and use less energy than firing up your big oven for every burrito.

Regular Price: $179.98

Sale Price: $129.98

Discount: $50 off

2. Philips Sonicare 6100 Electric Toothbrush (2-pack)

Electric toothbrushes are a great way to feel dentist-fresh every time you brush. You'll get a set of two brushes (plus chargers and cases) that both offer multiple cleaning modes and intensity settings.

Regular Price: $149.98

Sale Price: $99.98

Discount: $50 off

3. Member's Mark Enamel Cast Iron Cookware Set

This 5-piece cookware set includes a 10" skillet, 4-quart dutch oven with a lid, and a 5-quart braiser plus lid. Enameled cast iron is easy to clean and works with most cooktops (glass cooktops not recommended).

Regular Price: $99.98

Sale Price: $79.99

Discount: $20 off

4. iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Vacuum

Never push a vacuum again with your new robot friend. This model comes with SmartMapping tech and a handy base into which it empties itself.

Regular Price: $489.98

Sale Price: $339.98

Discount: $150 off

5. Mason Power Theatre Recliner

This powered recliner lets you adjust your position with the touch of a button. It also features dual cup holders. (Note this item is available online only.)

Regular Price: $649

Sale Price: $299

Discount: $350 off

6. Philips 55" Roku Smart TV

Big enough for the whole family, this smart TV offers integrated Roku to make streaming simple. It also has 4K Ultra HD and has a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Regular Price: $329

Sale Price: $249

Discount: $80 off

7. Nordstrom $200 E-Gift Card

Buying gift cards at a discount is an easy way to save on your next Nordstrom purchase. Note that this is a digital gift card and it will be emailed to the address associated with your Sam's Club account.

Card Value: $200

Sale Price: $179.98

Discount: $21.02

December Instant Savings (Nov. 30 to Dec. 24)

The December Instant Savings event will run for most of the month, kicking in Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 24 (for you last-minute shoppers). Deals are while supplies last, though, so shop early if you see a must-have item.

8. AeroGarden Harvest 360 Bundle

Grow your own herbs and tomatoes with this easy-to-use tabletop garden. The lights turn on and off automatically, and helpful alerts let you know when to add water and nutrients.

Regular Price: $109.98

Sale Price: $87.98

Discount: $22 off

9. FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer

Tired of your cheese growing the wrong kind of mold? Try vacuum sealing it! You can keep a variety of foods fresher for longer by sealing the air out. (Neato.)

Regular Price: $149.98

Sale Price: $99.98

Discount: $50 off

10. Samsung 27" LED Full HD Monitor

Upgrading your monitor is one of those things that makes more of a difference than you realize. Whether you work from home, game, or just spend a lot of time comparison shopping, a good-sized monitor is worth considering.

Regular Price: $159.98

Sale Price: $129.98

Discount: $30 off

11. Braun Series 7 Electric Razor

A good razor is worth its weight in tiny little tissue squares. This self-cleaning razor has multiple attachments and comes with an additional cleaning solution.

Regular Price: $149.98

Sale Price: $119.98

Discount: $30 off

12. Shokz Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

It's great to get lost in the music, but when you're out in the world, getting lost can be dangerous. Instead, these open-ear headphones let you listen to your music without completely cutting off the outside world.

Regular Price: $119.88

Sale Price: $99.88

Discount: $20 off

13. JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker

Take your personal soundtrack wherever you go (just not on public transit, please!). This speaker is IPX7 waterproof rated and has a 10-hour battery.

Regular Price: $99.88

Sale Price: $59.88

Discount: $40 off

Plus members get free shipping

If you've found something great but it's not at your local store, you can have it shipped to your door. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping on most online orders. They also get free curbside pickup.

