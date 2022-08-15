The 12% return this week takes Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) shareholders three-year gains to 62%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) share price is up 62% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 45% (not including dividends).

Since it's been a strong week for Chewy shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Chewy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Chewy saw its revenue grow at 29% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 17% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Chewy on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CHWY Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Chewy

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Chewy shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 48%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 8.9%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 17% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Chewy you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

