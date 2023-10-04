The 11 Youngest Richest People In America: Mark Zuckerberg, Brian Armstrong, A Walmart Heir — And A Connection To The Trump Family

The 10 richest people in the world are worth $100 billion or more. Many on the list are over the age of 50 and have years of experience founding and leading companies, including Elon Musk who tops the list with a wealth of more than $200 billion.

Here’s a look at the youngest members of the 400 richest people in the world.

What Happened: A new list of the 400 richest people in America has several newcomers joining the ranks with Michael Jordan, the first athlete to appear on the list.

The Forbes 400 list also saw former President Donald Trump drop from the ranks with questions on his net worth amid several legal challenges.

The list of the 400 richest Americans includes only four people under the age of 40, representing 1% of the list. This marked the lowest percent of members of the annual list in at least two decades according to Forbes.

The list of the youngest members of the Forbes 400 saw four people drop off. The fall of the price of shares of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) kicked Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel down the ranks. FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang also appeared on the list in 2022 and have fallen off after the company went bankrupt and are facing or have dealt with legal challenges.

Another three members from last year’s list who were under 40 had birthdays and no longer fit the criteria.

Youngest American Billionaires: Here’s a look at the 11 youngest billionaires that made the Forbes 400 list for 2023 from oldest to youngest.

11. Joe Gebbia (42): $8.9 billion, co-founder Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) and currently serves as the chairman of the non-profit Airbnb.org.

10. Brian Chesky (42): $10.0 billion, co-founder Airbnb Inc and current CEO.

9. Sanjit Biswas (41): $3.6 billion, co-founder and CEO Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT), a sensor systems company providing AI dash cams and real-time driver coaching software; stock was up 103% year-to-date in 2023.

8. Lynsi Snyder (41): $6.7 billion, heiress of In-N-Out Burger restaurant company founded by her grandparents. Snyder got the final portion of stock from a complex gradual stake trust in 2017 and owns 97% of the company today.

7. Scott Duncan (40): $7.4 billion, inherited stake in pipelines business when father passed away, includes and includes a stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

6. Brian Armstrong (40): $3.7 billion, co-founder and CEO Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). The company hit a peak market capitalization of $100 billion when it went public in 2021 and is now worth $18 billion. Stock is up 113% year-to-date in 2023, adding around $1 billion to Armstrong’s wealth from last year’s list.

5. Nathan Blecharczyk (40): $9.5 billion, co-founder Airbnb, was original chief technology officer of the company coding the first website, now serves as chief strategy officer.

4. Mark Zuckerberg (39): $106 billion, co-founder and CEO Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), richest of the 11 people listed and one of the 10 richest people in the world. Meta Platforms shares are up more than 100% in 2023 and the company is the eighth most valuable public company by market capitalization, worth nearly $800 billion.

3. Dustin Moskovitz (39): $12.2 billion, co-founder Meta Platforms with Zuckerberg and the co-founder of work management company Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN), where he is currently the CEO. Moskovitz still owns a stake in Meta Platforms, helping to add to his wealth total on this year’s list.

2. Josh Kushner (38): $3.6 billion, member of the Kushner family, which is known for its real estate empire, and brother of Jared Kusher, who is married to Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. Kushner’s father Charles was pardoned by Trump previously. Kushner has tried to distance himself from his family’s real estate business with a shift to venture capital funds. Kushner launched Thrive Capital in 2010 and enjoyed investments in companies like Instagram, Spotify and Slack.

1. Lukas Walton (37): $24.2 billion, the youngest member on the list moves up after four people younger than him dropped off the list. Walton is the only son of John Walton, who died in a plane crash in 2005 and is a grandson of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) co-founder Sam Walton. The youngest member of the Forbes 400 is active in philanthropy and pushing forward environmental and social companies through his chairman role of the environment program committee of the Walton Family Foundation and through Builders Vision.

