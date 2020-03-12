The 11-Year Bull Run Is Coming To An End

The coronavirus has pushed stocks into a bear market with the Dow dropping below its 2018 lows. President Trump officially shut our borders to Europe, sending equities into a free fall after-hours. The World Health Organization officially identifies the novel coronavirus as a pandemic

The markets halted trading for the second time this week after the major indexes fell over 7% in the first 10 minutes, and exhibited the worst 1-day loss since the 1987 flash crash.

The global financial markets are in duress with the world panicking about the economic implications of this spreading pandemic. The US equity markets have already priced in a minor recession, with all the major indices falling over 25% from their recent highs.

I am personally looking to buy stocks at a discount and price-average down if the market falls further. I believe that this anxiety-driven crash is a gross overreaction, and I am a buyer. Stocks that I am focused on include Disney DIS, Microsoft MSFT, Sea Limited SE, and Lockheed Martin LMT.

