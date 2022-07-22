The 11% return this week takes Boston Omaha's (NYSE:BOC) shareholders five-year gains to 80%

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC) shareholders have enjoyed a 80% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 55% (not including dividends).

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Boston Omaha wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Boston Omaha can boast revenue growth at a rate of 37% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. It's good to see that the stock has 12%, but not entirely surprising given revenue shows strong growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Boston Omaha. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:BOC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Boston Omaha shareholders did even worse, losing 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Boston Omaha by clicking this link.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

