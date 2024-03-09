The 100K Blueprint: 3 Stocks to Transform $10,000 Into a Fortune

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The endeavor to find a blueprint to transform a basic investment into a fortune is perpetual. Imagine turning $10,000 into a considerable wealth-building opportunity with just a strategic selection of stocks.

In short, these companies have transformative potential. They have the ability to leverage advancement, operational efficiency, and market shifts to attain exponential growth. Read more to delve into the fundamentals behind these companies. This is a blueprint for unlocking high fortunes in the stock market. Learn how it will be done through these three transformative stocks.

Atlantica (AY)

Source: petovarga/Shutterstock

Atlantica (NASDAQ:AY) has increased renewable energy production and expansion in North America, which provides solid support for valuation expansion. In 2023, Atlantica delivered a 2.6% year-over-year (YoY) boost in renewable energy production. This is primarily based on higher production of solar assets in Spain and the US.

The increase in renewable energy production reflects the company’s focus on optimizing asset utilization. It leverages favorable weather conditions and boosts operational reliability. Hence, higher energy production contributes to top-line growth and strengthens Atlantica’s position as a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Additionally, Atlantica’s efficient natural gas, heat assets, water assets, and transmission lines held very high availability levels throughout 2023. High asset availability ensures uninterrupted revenue generation, minimizes downtime-related losses, and enriches the reliability of Atlantica’s infrastructure assets. The company’s focus on holding an operational edge and reliability underscores its focus on delivering consistent returns to stakeholders.

Moreover, Atlantica’s focus on North America as its primary target geography for new investments is supported by solid revenue and EBITDA growth in the region. Revenue in North America increased by 4.9% to $424.9 million in 2023 compared to the previous year, driven by higher production of solar assets in the US. Despite a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA due to lower wind production, Atlantica’s strategic investments in solar and storage projects reflect its focus on capitalizing on regional growth opportunities.

Finally, Atlantica explores growth opportunities beyond North America in other geographies, including South America and Europe, as indicated by its diversified portfolio. Therefore, the revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in South America highlights the company’s success in leveraging opportunities in emerging markets and securing inflation-indexed contracts to enrich revenue stability and growth potential.

Goodyear (GT)

Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

Goodyear (NASDAQ:GT) has a solid, comprehensive plan, Goodyear Forward, to optimize its portfolio and improve its bottom line considerably. The objective is also to reduce leverage to derive a high valuation. A core component of this plan targets aggressive cost reduction moves. The aim is to deliver annualized cost reductions of $1.0 billion by Q4 2025.

The company laid the groundwork for executing this plan in 2023. The expected benefit to segment operating income from these initiatives is approximately $350 million in 2024. This implies a considerable boost in operational and cost efficiency, which may boost Goodyear’s profitability and growth potential.

Furthermore, Goodyear has developed comprehensive strategies to expand its margins, focusing on capturing incremental segment operating income primarily through better price/mix in North America. These strategies aim to optimize brand and tier positioning, rationalize SKUs, increase customer and channel profitability, and enrich coverage in premium product lines.

Finally, the company anticipates capturing $300 million of incremental segment operating income through its margin expansion strategies. This demonstrates the potential impact of these initiatives on Goodyear’s performance and profitability. Looking forward, Goodyear expects these actions to impact approximately $50 million in 2024.

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

Source: Nomad_Soul / Shutterstock.com

Its solid bottom line for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) greatly supports valuation growth. JAKKS Pacific considerably boosted gross profit metrics, indicating operational efficiency and sharp cost management strategies. JAKKS Pacific attained a 6% YoY increase in 2023 gross margin dollars. This growth reflects the company’s earning higher profits despite declining net sales. It is a clear demonstration of operational efficiency and cost-control measures.

Additionally, the Q4 gross margin was boosted to 31.4% in 2023 (from 26.5% in 2022), representing a considerable boost of 4.8%. This enrichment in the gross margin indicates that JAKKS Pacific managed to increase the profitability of its products by reducing production costs and minimizing inventory obsolescence expenses.

Moreover, JAKKS Pacific managed a 200-400 basis point improvement in the cost of goods sold as a percentage of net sales over the past five years. This boost reflects the company’s fundamental capability to optimize its supply chain. It also suggests that the company can negotiate favorable terms with suppliers and reduce manufacturing costs, leading to consolidated gross profit growth.

Finally, the company progressively reduced its finished goods inventory by 35% YoY to $52.6 million, signaling sharp inventory management. Hence, this is based on aligning inventory with customer demand, reducing carrying costs, and optimizing working capital, which positively impacts the bottom line and valuations.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 100K Blueprint: 3 Stocks to Transform $10,000 Into a Fortune appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.