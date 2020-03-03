The 10-Year Treasury Yield Fell Below 1% for the First Time Ever

The 10-year yield has dropped to a record low below 1%, and is forcing us to consider the once unthinkable—that it could approach zero.

In the years since the Financial Crisis ended, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has been a beacon for global investors. While the bonds of German, Switzerland, Sweden and others sank into negative territory, the 10-year note offered a positive yield someplace between 1.6% on the low end and around 3% on the high end since mid-2011. Now, the 10-year yield has dropped to a record low below 1%, and is forcing us to consider the once unthinkable—that it could approach zero. And it’s freaking the market out.

Still, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Fed cut interest rates Tuesday morning, as it tried to get ahead of whatever damage the coronavirus will do. The stock market usually celebrates rate cuts, but not this time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 690.04 points, or 2.6%, to 26,013.28, while the S&P 500 has fallen 2.4% to 3019.96.

BMO’s Ian Lyngen notes the irony of the stock market’s drop coinciding with the rate cut. “The precipitous slide in equities was the driver behind the ease to begin with—as the spike in equity vol translated to tighter financial conditions via this now well-traveled path,” he writes. “This is where it becomes problematic; while stocks initially rallied on the ‘good news’ of rate cuts, the optimism quickly faded as the intermeeting nature of the move raised more questions than it answered. On one hand, the Fed is willing to be proactive but on the other, how much more will rates ultimately need to be cut?”

All that is good news for U.S. Treasuries however. The 10-year fell as low as 0.92%, and currently sits at 1.02%, down 0.068 percentage point on the day. It would have to rise above 1.085% not to be a record low close. For investors in long-term U.S. bonds, that should come as a relief, too, as the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has gained 1.3%.

But it’s not just Treasuries benefiting from the cuts. The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which represents a good slice of the U.S. bond market, has gained 0.6%, while the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) his up 1.06%. Even high yield bonds aren’t getting crushed: The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) has dipped just 0.1% to $86.23, suggesting that what we are witnessing is a revaluation of equities, not a credit event...at least not yet.

Let’s hope it stays that way.

