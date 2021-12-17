The 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now for Friday, Dec. 17

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Shorted stocks continue to be of interest to retail traders looking for the next big day trade and we’re diving into some top candidates!

We’re pulling our short stock data from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) user Will Meade. He’s a former hedge fund manager that’s grown a following of more than 270,000 users on the social media platform. Meade is collecting his data from S3.

Let’s dive into the most shorted stocks for Friday below!

10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock starts us off with a short interest of 74%. This is a biotech company focused on dermatology. The company’s shares are up 15.4% as of Friday afternoon. Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares are up next with a short interest of 48%. This is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its stock is up 4.5% as of this writing. Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) stock joins the list with a short interest of 45%. Its focus is on immunotherapies for oncology, infectious disease, inflammation, and more. The company’s shares are down 5.7% this afternoon. Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares claim their spot on the list with a short interest of 38%. This is another clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its stock is up 3.1% today. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) stock hits the midway point of our list with a short interest of 35%. This is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company. Its shares are up 9.6% as of this afternoon. Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares are also holding a short interest of 35% today. It’s a clinical-stage precision oncology company. The company’s stock is up 1.5% today. Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock is likewise sitting with a short interest of 35%. This is an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. Its shares are up slightly as of Thursday afternoon. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares gain their spot on the list with another short interest of 35%. It offers various forms of offers to customers. The company’s stock is up 8.5% as of this writing. Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) stock joins the list with a short interest of 34%. It handles the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the U.S. The company’s stock is down 4.6% today. Boyd Group Services (BMV:BYDN) shares close out our most shorted stocks list with a short interest of 33%. This is the Canadian parent company of Boyd Group and its subsidiaries.

