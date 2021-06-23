The 10 Biggest Crypto Gainers Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re taking a look at the biggest crypto gainers on Wednesday as many of the digital assets see massive gains.

Crypto has been in a strange place lately with heavy volatility. That’s thanks in part to governments like China and the U.S. cracking down on it. While that’s dropped crypto before, some are still on the rise.

Let’s take a look at the biggest crypto gainers below!

10 Top Crypto Gainers

Ankr (CCC:ANKR-USD) starts us off with the crypto rising more than 36% as of this writing to just over 7 cents. Flow (CCC:FLOW-USD) is up next as the crypto climbs nearly 26% higher to about $8.55. Livepeer (CCC:LPT-USD) joins the list with the crypto gaining roughly 24%, putting it into the $26 range. BakeryToken (CCC:BAKE-USD) secures its spot on the list with an over 23% increase to about $2.30. Celo (CCC:CELO-USD) is rising almost 21% higher today to put it above the $2 mark. Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) continues to be a favorite as it soars more than 20% to about 23 cents. DigiByte (CCC:DGB-USD) joins our biggest crypto gainers list with an over 19% jump in price to roughly 4 cents. The Graph (CCC:GRT-USD) crypto is trading more than 19% higher and is around 57 cents. Ravencoin (CCC:RVN-USD) secures its spot on the list by rising over 17% to about 5 cents. Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) closes out the biggest crypto gainers list up more than 12% to close to $20.17.

