Markets
ASML

The 10 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023

February 01, 2023 — 11:24 am EST

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

Today I tell you the 10 best stocks to buy in February 2023, which I believe have significant upside for long-term investors. I provide a blend of recommendations, from hypergrowth stocks to dividend growth stocks.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 31, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 31, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than ASML
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ASML wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in CrowdStrike, Nike, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Bill.com, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, Texas Instruments, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Casey's General Stores and Enphase Energy and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML
TXN
VRTX
LULU
ISRG
NKE
ENPH
PANW
CASY
MGPI
CRWD
BILL
SNOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.