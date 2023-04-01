Today, I share the 10 best stocks to buy in April 2023, which I believe have significant upside for long-term investors. I provide a blend of stocks, from hypergrowth stocks to mature growth stocks and dividend stocks.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 31, 2023. The video was published on April 1, 2023.

Find out why Vertex Pharmaceuticals is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in CrowdStrike, Etsy, Generac, HashiCorp, Stem, UnitedHealth Group, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics, CrowdStrike, Etsy, Palo Alto Networks, Paycom Software, Stem, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.