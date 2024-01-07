Which Japanese cars are among those making their mark in the rebounding car market this year? Car and Driver took a look and listed these 10 cars as bestsellers as of October 2023.
Toyota RAV4
- Type: SUV Crossover
- Units sold: 302,831
- MSRP 2024: LE $29,825 to TRD Off-Road $39,445
- EV model: RAV4 Hybrid
- MSRP 2024: $32,825
Honda CR-V
- Type: SUV Crossover
- Units sold: 262,351
- MSRP 2024: LX $30,825 to Sport Touring Hybrid $41,175
- EV model: CR-V Hybrid
- MSRP 2024: $35,025
Toyota Camry
- Type: Sedan
- Units sold: 217,975
- MSRP 2025: LE $30,000 (est) to XSE $37,000 (est)
- EV model: 2025 Hybrid only
- MSRP 2025: TBD
Nissan Rogue
- Type: SUV Crossover
- Units sold: 211,091
- MSRP 2024: S $29,000 (est) to Platinum $39,000 (est)
- EV model: n/a
- MSRP: n/a
Toyota Tacoma
- Type: Pickup
- Units sold: 179,681
- MSRP 2024: SR $32,995 to TRD Pro $65,000 (est)
- EV model: 2024 Tacoma Hybrid
- MSRP 2024: TBD
Toyota Corolla
- Type: Sedan (4-door) or Hatchback (5-door)
- Units sold: 165,693
- MSRP 2024: LE sedan $22,995 to Hybrid XLE sedan $28,145
- EV model: Hybrid versions
- MSRP 2024: $24,395
Honda Accord
- Type: Sedan
- Units sold: 152,202
- MSRP 2024: LX $28,990 to Touring Hybrid $39,635
- EV model: Sport Hybrid
- MSRP 2024: $33,640
Honda Civic
- Type: Sedan
- Units sold: 146,881
- MSRP 2024: LX Sedan $25,045 to Sport Touring Hatchback $32,545
- EV model: Hybrid
- MSRP 2024: TBD
Toyota Highlander
- Type: SUV
- Units sold: 138,178
- MSRP 2024: LE $40,515 to Hybrid Platinum $52,570
- EV model: Hybrid LE
- MSRP 2024: $42,515
Subaru Outback
- Type: AWD Station Wagon
- Units sold: 122,881
- MSRP 2024: Base $30,240 to Touring XT $44,090
- EV model: n/a
- MSRP 2024: n/a
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.