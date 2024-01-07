The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023

Which Japanese cars are among those making their mark in the rebounding car market this year? Car and Driver took a look and listed these 10 cars as bestsellers as of October 2023.

Toyota RAV4

Type: SUV Crossover

SUV Crossover Units sold: 302,831

302,831 MSRP 2024: LE $29,825 to TRD Off-Road $39,445

LE $29,825 to TRD Off-Road $39,445 EV model: RAV4 Hybrid

RAV4 Hybrid MSRP 2024: $32,825

Honda CR-V

Type: SUV Crossover

SUV Crossover Units sold: 262,351

262,351 MSRP 2024: LX $30,825 to Sport Touring Hybrid $41,175

LX $30,825 to Sport Touring Hybrid $41,175 EV model: CR-V Hybrid

CR-V Hybrid MSRP 2024: $35,025

Toyota Camry

Type: Sedan

Sedan Units sold: 217,975

217,975 MSRP 2025: LE $30,000 (est) to XSE $37,000 (est)

LE $30,000 (est) to XSE $37,000 (est) EV model: 2025 Hybrid only

2025 Hybrid only MSRP 2025: TBD

Nissan Rogue

Type: SUV Crossover

SUV Crossover Units sold: 211,091

211,091 MSRP 2024: S $29,000 (est) to Platinum $39,000 (est)

S $29,000 (est) to Platinum $39,000 (est) EV model: n/a

n/a MSRP: n/a

Toyota Tacoma

Type: Pickup

Pickup Units sold: 179,681

179,681 MSRP 2024: SR $32,995 to TRD Pro $65,000 (est)

SR $32,995 to TRD Pro $65,000 (est) EV model: 2024 Tacoma Hybrid

2024 Tacoma Hybrid MSRP 2024: TBD

Toyota Corolla

Type: Sedan (4-door) or Hatchback (5-door)

Sedan (4-door) or Hatchback (5-door) Units sold: 165,693

165,693 MSRP 2024: LE sedan $22,995 to Hybrid XLE sedan $28,145

LE sedan $22,995 to Hybrid XLE sedan $28,145 EV model: Hybrid versions

Hybrid versions MSRP 2024: $24,395

Honda Accord

Type: Sedan

Sedan Units sold: 152,202

152,202 MSRP 2024: LX $28,990 to Touring Hybrid $39,635

LX $28,990 to Touring Hybrid $39,635 EV model: Sport Hybrid

Sport Hybrid MSRP 2024: $33,640

Honda Civic

Type: Sedan

Sedan Units sold: 146,881

146,881 MSRP 2024: LX Sedan $25,045 to Sport Touring Hatchback $32,545

LX Sedan $25,045 to Sport Touring Hatchback $32,545 EV model: Hybrid

Hybrid MSRP 2024: TBD

Toyota Highlander

Type: SUV

SUV Units sold: 138,178

138,178 MSRP 2024: LE $40,515 to Hybrid Platinum $52,570

LE $40,515 to Hybrid Platinum $52,570 EV model: Hybrid LE

Hybrid LE MSRP 2024: $42,515

Subaru Outback

Type: AWD Station Wagon

AWD Station Wagon Units sold: 122,881

122,881 MSRP 2024: Base $30,240 to Touring XT $44,090

Base $30,240 to Touring XT $44,090 EV model: n/a

n/a MSRP 2024: n/a

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023

