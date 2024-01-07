News & Insights

The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023

January 07, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Gina Hagler for GOBankingRates ->

Which Japanese cars are among those making their mark in the rebounding car market this year? Car and Driver took a look and listed these 10 cars as bestsellers as of October 2023.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2024

Toyota RAV4

  • Type: SUV Crossover
  • Units sold: 302,831
  • MSRP 2024: LE $29,825 to TRD Off-Road $39,445
  • EV model: RAV4 Hybrid
  • MSRP 2024: $32,825

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Honda CR-V

  • Type: SUV Crossover
  • Units sold: 262,351
  • MSRP 2024: LX $30,825 to Sport Touring Hybrid $41,175
  • EV model: CR-V Hybrid
  • MSRP 2024: $35,025

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Camry

  • Type: Sedan
  • Units sold: 217,975
  • MSRP 2025: LE $30,000 (est) to XSE $37,000 (est)
  • EV model: 2025 Hybrid only
  • MSRP 2025: TBD
2024 Nissan Rogue

Nissan Rogue

  • Type: SUV Crossover
  • Units sold: 211,091
  • MSRP 2024: S $29,000 (est) to Platinum $39,000 (est)
  • EV model: n/a
  • MSRP: n/a
2024 Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma

  • Type: Pickup
  • Units sold: 179,681
  • MSRP 2024: SR $32,995 to TRD Pro $65,000 (est)
  • EV model: 2024 Tacoma Hybrid
  • MSRP 2024: TBD

2024 Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

  • Type: Sedan (4-door) or Hatchback (5-door)
  • Units sold: 165,693
  • MSRP 2024: LE sedan $22,995 to Hybrid XLE sedan $28,145
  • EV model: Hybrid versions
  • MSRP 2024: $24,395
2024 Honda Accord L Sport

Honda Accord

  • Type: Sedan
  • Units sold: 152,202
  • MSRP 2024: LX $28,990 to Touring Hybrid $39,635
  • EV model: Sport Hybrid
  • MSRP 2024: $33,640
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport

Honda Civic

  • Type: Sedan
  • Units sold: 146,881
  • MSRP 2024: LX Sedan $25,045 to Sport Touring Hatchback $32,545
  • EV model: Hybrid
  • MSRP 2024: TBD

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Highlander

  • Type: SUV
  • Units sold: 138,178
  • MSRP 2024: LE $40,515 to Hybrid Platinum $52,570 
  • EV model: Hybrid LE
  • MSRP 2024: $42,515
2023 Subaru Outback

Subaru Outback

  • Type: AWD Station Wagon
  • Units sold: 122,881
  • MSRP 2024: Base $30,240 to Touring XT $44,090 
  • EV model: n/a
  • MSRP 2024: n/a

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Best Selling Japanese Cars of 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

