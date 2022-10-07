The 10 Best Deals at Costco for Under $100

I have to admit that I look forward to Costco's monthly ad booklet. Costco sells high-quality products at low prices. It's what keeps customers coming back. Every month it has a new set of products that are on sale, with some up to 33% off its already-low prices. Here are the best deals for under $100 available at Costco right now, so you can stock up and save money.

1. Belkin BOOST CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe 15W

Have multiple devices you need to charge? This wireless charger can charge up to three devices at once. It has 15W faster wireless charging and you can change the orientation so you can use Facetime or watch videos.

Original Price: $119.99

Instant Savings: -$30.00

Your Cost: $89.99

Discount: 25% off

2. Feit Electric Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs, 4-pack

You can use these bulbs with Google Assistant and Alexa to set the schedule for when you want your lights on, the color, as well as how bright you want them. You can turn them on and off through the app or using your voice. Each bulb is 800 lumens and 60 watts.

Original Price: $29.99

Instant Savings: -$10.00

Your Cost: $19.99

Discount: About 33% off

3. Keurig® K-Cup® Pods

Costco offers a wide variety of different coffee and tea flavors for your Keurig. They are easy to use and convenient.

Original Price: $44.99

Instant Savings: -$7.50

Your Cost: $37.49

Discount: About 16% off

4. Oral-B Genius Rechargeable Toothbrush, 2-pack

These toothbrushes have six brushing modes, pressure technology to help protect your gums, and Bluetooth connectivity with real-time feedback to improve cleaning habits.

Original Price: $149.99

Instant Savings: -$50.00

Your Cost: $99.99

Discount: About 33% off

5. Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, 2-Ply, 107 Sheets, 12-count

You always need paper towels and Bounty is one of the best brands.

Original Price: $28.99

Instant Savings: -$5.00

Your Cost: $23.99

Discount: About 17% off

6. Kleenex Soothing Lotion Tissue, 3-Ply, 85-count, 12-pack

With the cold and flu season coming up, these tissues are good to stock up on. They are infused with Coconut Oil, Aloe, and Vitamin E.

Original Price: $24.99

Instant Savings: -$5.00

Your Cost: $19.99

Discount: 20% off

7. Winix True HEPA 4 Stage Air Purifier with Wi-Fi and Additional Filter

This smart air purifier allows you to control and monitor your unit anytime and anywhere through the Winix Smart App. It cleans rooms up to 1,740 square feet in one hour, 870 square feet in 30 minutes, 580 square feet in 20 minutes, and 435 square feet in 15 minutes.

Original Price: $129.99

Instant Savings: -$30.00

Your Cost: $99.99

Discount: About 23% off

8. Weatherproof Vintage Men's Canvas Pant

Not many realize however that Costco sells more clothes than Old Navy or Neiman Marcus. Right now Costco has an online-only deal where you can save up to an additional $50 for mixing and matching over 10 eligible clothes and shoes.

Original Price: $21.99

Instant Savings: -$5.00

Your Cost: $16.99

Discount: About 23% off

9. Hershey's Variety Pack, 30-count

This includes Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate with Almonds, Kit Kats, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Original Price: $25.19

Instant Savings: -$7.00

Your Cost: $18.19

Discount: About 28% off

10. ThermoFlask 24oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles, 2-pack

These vacuum insulated water bottles keep your beverage hot for 12 hours or cold for 24 hours. They are dishwasher safe and have an easy carry loop handle.

Original Price: $25.99

Instant Savings: -$7.00

Your Cost: $18.99

Discount: About 27% off

These products are just some of the great deals that Costco is offering in this month's ad booklet. Based on where you live, your local store may be offering even more deals.

