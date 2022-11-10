The 1 Thing Lemonade Has to Fix Before It's a Buy

Some companies have to "prove it" before getting investor trust. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is one of the companies that has a compelling business model, but the company hasn't proven it can make money. Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss the company's recent earnings results and what investors need to see over the long term before the stock will be a buy.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Nov. 8, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lemonade, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jason Hall has positions in Lemonade, Inc. and Upstart Holdings, Inc. Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, Inc. and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.