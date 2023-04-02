The 1 Thing Lemonade Has to Do to Be a Screaming Buy

Insurance upstart Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) keeps reporting astounding growth numbers. It's not just signing up more new customers; those customers are adding more kinds of insurance every quarter, and renewal rates are improving, too. But the stock has struggled for more than a year. What has to change for Lemonade stock to become a buy? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break it down in this video.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 29, 2023. The video was published on April 2, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lemonade wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Lemonade. Jeff Santoro has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.