The 1 Must-See Chart for Atlassian Investors

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) has seen strong 37% compound annual growth over the last four years and has driven the stock to multi-bagger returns for shareholders. What's the key to its success? A sticky ecosystem plus an effective land-and-expand model to capture and grow customers.

In this Fool Live video clip from Jan. 8, 2021, Fool.com contributor Brian Withers explained how this cloud software provider posts strong growth numbers year after year.

Brian Withers: This is my favorite chart. If you take nothing out of today. This is the thing that I want you to take home. So all of these are different color years of the business, and these are called cohorts. So this idea of a land and expand model, how it impacts your revenue over time. So these tiny blue ones on the bottom are the customers that have been with them since 2002, 2003, 2004, and they spend a little bit more every year. Then this orange set is in the 6-9, and then this bluish greenish is in the tenth to 13th. So you can see how these customers add up. All of these cohorts are buying more over time, and it gives you this significant slope and significant growth over time, and that's what a great land and expand and a sticky ecosystem does for you.

