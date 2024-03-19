The $52 Trillion Housing Market Just Changed Forever

The National Association of Realtors has agreed to changes that could end a collusion lawsuit, and this could change how the industry works overall. If the changes take effect, fees, instead of being hidden from buyers, would be negotiated with each party separately. This could lead to more homes moving out of the traditional broker ecosystem. Travis Hoium digs into the potential agreement in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 15, 2024. The video was published on March 19, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CoStar Group and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.