$THC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$THC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $157,761,956 of trading volume.

$THC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $THC:

$THC insiders have traded $THC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J ROBERT KERREY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,525 shares for an estimated $1,194,752 .

. LISA Y FOO (EVP, Commercial Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $623,744 .

. CECIL D HANEY sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $310,650

$THC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $THC stock to their portfolio, and 316 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$THC Government Contracts

We have seen $36,120 of award payments to $THC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$THC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$THC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $THC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $162.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Gillmor from KeyBanc set a target price of $185.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Jamie Perse from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $140.0 on 12/16/2024

