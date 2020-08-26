THC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.10, changing hands as low as $25.81 per share. Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THC's low point in its 52 week range is $10 per share, with $39.3675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.33.

